Could Boynton and Co. Land Another Prospect in the 2020 Class?

STILLWATER – Wednesday marked the first day of the spring signing period and Oklahoma State finished it off with a top-10 nationally ranked 2020 recruiting class. It’s ranked as high as No. 4 by Rivals and as low as No. 9 by 247Sports. This is the highest ranked class in the modern recruiting period for Oklahoma State in school history.

By the close of the first day, Mike Boynton and Co. effectively filled the last remaining scholarship spot for the 2020 class, bringing the total to 13, the allotted amount of scholarships for a D1 basketball program.

Or did they? What’s interesting about this situation is Boynton was asked about the scholarship situation and he gave a very interesting answer.

“I keep hearing this ‘scholarships are full’ message, and I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Boynton said. “I guess I should say this: I understand how that works, but it can’t work that way for me. I have to follow the rules. The rules say before school starts, you can only have 13 guys on a scholarship. So, what I always say, when school starts, we won’t have more than 13 guys on scholarship.

“I’m still recruiting. I’m always recruiting, and I’m always recruiting for this class first. I’m recruiting for next year’s class too, but I’m always recruiting for this class. If we got another commitment today, and you asked me that question tomorrow, I would tell you the same thing. When school starts and we have to be at 13, we will not have 14 guys on scholarship.”

Whether Boynton and Co. are actually done recruiting the 2020 class is yet to be seen, but these quotes certainly make the remainder of the spring signing period, or at least the next week really interesting.

Earlier this week, we wrote an article about an Instagram Live video that came out over the weekend between uncommitted five-star prospect Greg Brown and his dad and Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham.

Brown checks in as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2020 class and is set to make his commitment decision in a little over seven days.

“I love watching you play,” Brown’s father told Cunningham. “Maybe at some point in time I can convince smackback here to let you throw him some lobs, you feel me? You know what I’m saying?”

As of April 16, Brown, who’s out of Vandegrift in Austin, is being predicted as committing to the hometown team of Texas.

There’s also a chance the Boynton could’ve been talking about landing a transfer or grad transfer product with just how loaded the transfer market is right now. With how successful Boynton and Co. have been out on the recruiting trails the past three seasons, I don’t think anything would really surprise me at this point.