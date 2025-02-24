Can Oklahoma State Compete Against Top Big 12 Teams?
Oklahoma State has struggled against the Big 12’s best, but it needs a statement win.
The Cowboys are coming off of another embarrassing loss, falling 96-64 at Kansas on Saturday. OSU is no stranger to bad losses this season, and they are beginning to pile up.
While the Cowboys have already clinched a better overall and conference record than they had in Mike Boynton’s final season, Steve Lutz’s first year hasn’t gone according to plan. Obviously, OSU might still be a half-decade away from being legitimately competitive in the Big 12 if it ever gets to that point, but the team has had some pathetic performances throughout the season.
Although OSU had some disappointing losses in the early stages of nonconference play, it didn’t look too bad until getting throttled in Bedlam in mid-December. The Cowboys also have struggled throughout Big 12 play but have made some games out of expected blowouts. However, those tight games that have reeled fans back into being believers have simply set up massive defeats like the one OSU suffered against Kansas.
For the Cowboys to turn the program around, they will need to show they can consistently compete and occasionally beat the top teams. Of course, OSU has seemingly taken the first step in the process under Lutz.
This season, OSU has taken care of business at home when playing against teams around or below it in the conference standings. That has led to OSU clinching a non-losing record in conference home games. A step up from the team’s 3-6 mark in Gallagher-Iba Arena last season.
However, the biggest knock on Lutz’s first year, beyond his inability to beat the best teams, will be the Cowboys failing to win away from home. The Cowboys are still winless in Big 12 road games and have limited opportunity to change that.
In any case, OSU will play against Iowa State on Tuesday at home. The Cyclones appear to be a national title contender and could give the team a momentum-building victory if OSU could pull off the upset. Considering how the season has gone, simply competing in the game and giving the Cyclones a scare would be a solid step for the Pokes.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.