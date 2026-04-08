Cowboy Basketball Gets Some Good News As Portal Departures Start To Stack

Cowboy basketball has found some hope in the midst of the offseason storm.

The college basketball transfer portal is officially open, and so far, it has not treated the Cowboys kindly. Five Pokes have already entered their name into the portal, as Vyctorius Miller, Anthony Roy, Robert Jennings, Jaylen Curry and Daniel Guetta are all looking for a new place to call home next year.

This is a tough pill to swallow as multiple of these players were key contributors to the OSU squad, but it's something coach Stevel Lutz will have to solve. Luckily, not every key player is hitting the road, and Oklahoma State won’t be starting from scratch.

Oklahoma State guard Kanye Clary has declared that he will be returning to Stillwater for his senior season. The guard started in 31 of his 34 games for the Cowboys this year, and led the Pokes in assists with 4.6 per game.

Clary also contributed on the scoring side as the Cowboys' fourth leading scorer, averaging 10.6 points per game. The Pokes will lead for Clary to continue to step up next year and improve on his performance, especially with him now being the only returning starter to the OSU squad.

As a senior, Clary will also be called to lead next year’s Oklahoma State team. The Pokes have a bright future with their newest class coming in, as Lutz has recruited three four-stars to join the Cowboy roster next year. These prospects include Latrell Allmond, who is the No. 24 player in the nation, Jalen Montonati, the No. 1 player in Oklahoma and Parker Robertson, the No. 8 player in Georgia.

This highly anticipated class is expected to make some noise, and Clary will now be the one called upon to lead them. Clary showcased he can lead by example this season as he found his open teammates continuously, but he also showed he can be the one to get the job done himself.

Clary had multiple breakout scoring games, including a 20-point performance he put in in OSU’s first-round NIT win over Davidson. These types of performances will be necessary at some points next year when the rest of the Cowboys’ inexperience is showing.

The transfer portal will be open until April 21, which leaves plenty of time for OSU to fill the holes that are now open. Thankfully, the Pokes won’t have to replace Clary, and in turn can count on him to help lead the Cowboys into the future.