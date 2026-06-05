Oklahoma State Basketball Targeting Top 10 Class of 2028 Forward

The Oklahoma State Cowboys aren’t going to let failing to reach the NCAA Tournament since 2021 define their recruiting efforts.

The Cowboys cultivated one of the best prep classes for 2026-27 and now they’re working two years ahead to try and build a relationship with one of the best players in the country — even though he won’t play college basketball until 2028.

Evan Willis posted to social media that the Cowboys have made him a scholarship offer. The 6-7 forward from Santa Ana, Calif., is a five-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 7 player in the country per 247 Sports. He plays for the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif., but like many top recruits he’s playing the summer circuit and getting seen by a host of coaches.

Evan Willis is a Popular Player

The Cowboys tapped in 🤠 Thank you Coach Lutz, Coach Gus & staff for seeing me as someone who can contribute to the program. #GoPokes #OSU #offered #PistolPete pic.twitter.com/JP4lv7lYNs — The.Evan.Willis (@The_Evan_Willis) May 20, 2026

A look at his player page at 247 Sports shows just how many offers he’s already received from big-time programs. Cal, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, TCU, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech and Washington have all made offers per the site. Outside of the power four conferences, UNLV, Creighton and Pepperdine have also offered.

Given his ranking, he’s a program-altering type of recruit. Bluebloods like Kansas, Duke and North Carolina, along with national champion Michigan, haven’t reportedly offered him. But that feels like only a matter of time for the small forward.

He’s not the only player the Cowboys are reportedly looking ahead with. Recently, 6-10 forward Alex Alexander received an offer from Oklahoma State, per Tobias Bass of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter). That’s so far ahead that Alexander isn’t ranked by most services, though ESPN ranks him as a five-star player.

The Cowboys have one commitment for 2027, which is guard Tyson Pogi out of Southmoore High School in Moore, Okla. His father played at OSU.

He’s committed on the heels of Oklahoma State’s impressive Class of 2026, which was ranked in the Top 10 by every major recruiting service. The No. 7 composite ranking was the Cowboys’ highest since 2005.

Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz and his staff signed a four-player class led by three four-star recruits — Latrell Allmond, a 6-8 forward who played at Petersburg High School in Richmond, Va.; guard Anthony Felisi, a 6-5 guard from Utah Prep in Orem, Utah; and forward Jalen Montonati, a 6-7 forward from Owasso, Okla. The final member of the class is guard Parker Robinson, who played with Overtime Elite in Atlanta.

One thing that would impress recruits like Willis would be seeing the Cowboys make the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma State can make that happen this coming season after winning 20 games and reaching the NIT for the second straight season under Lutz.