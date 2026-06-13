Oklahoma vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds for Men's College World Series Double Elimination Round
It's time for SEC baseball fans to strap in. One of the two College World Series brackets is an all-SEC showdown with Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Texas competing for a spot in the National Championship.
The first game on Saturday will feature a showdown between Alabama and Oklahoma. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC duel.
Oklahoma vs. Alabama Odds and Total
Run Line
- Oklahoma -1.5 (+146)
- Alabama +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma -108
- Alabama -120
Total
- OVER 10.5 (+102)
- UNDER 10.5 (-130)
Oklahoma vs. Alabama Probable Pitchers
- Oklahoma: Cord Rager, RHP (5.20 ERA)
- Alabama: Tyler Fay, RHP (4.37 ERA)
Oklahoma vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Charles Schwab Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oklahoma record: 38-22
- Alabama record: 42-19
Oklahoma's Path to College World Series
Oklahoma was in the bottom half of the SEC standings in the regular season, sporting a 14-16 conference record. The Sooners were one-and-done in the SEC Tournament as well, losing to LSU in the first round. They then caught fire at the right time, winning the Atlanta Region by upsetting the No. 2-ranked team in the country, Georgia Tech, in back-to-back games. Oklahoma then beat No. 13-ranked Kansas in back-to-back games in the Super Regional to earn itself a spot in the College World Series.
Alabama's Path to College World Series
Alabama finished the regular season with an 18-12 record in SEC play, good for fourth in the conference. They were one-and-done in the SEC Tournament, losing to Florida, but then went 3-0 in the Tuscaloosa region, beating Alabama State, USC Upstate, and Oklahoma State. The Crimson Tide then beat St. John's in the Super Regional, earning themselves a spot in the College World Series.
Oklahoma vs. Alabama Prediction and Best Bet
Despite the difference in records, I'm going to back Oklahoma to win this game. The Sooners' offensive numbers are a lot more promising, sporting a team batting average of .289, while Alabama has a team batting average of .258, which ranks 254th in the country.
Cord Rager of Oklahoma may have a 5.20 ERA, but his 1.078 WHIP is a lot more promising heading into the CWS.
I'll back the Sooners as slight underdogs on Saturday.
Pick: Oklahoma -108 via FanDuel
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can get up to $150 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today, bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets back if that first bet wins.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets