Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Makes Jeff Goodman's Preseason Top 50

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The hype around Oklahoma State Cowboy basketball has been building for nearly a year and over the past few weeks, we've gotten glimpses inside the program at workouts and on the court drills.

Even with losing a lot of talent and experience, which I'll get into a few paragraphs down, Mike Boynton and Co. added a ton of talent in the 2020 class to an already talented and young roster. The result? A rather high ranking in Jeff Goodman's Preseason Top 50 rankings.

Goodman has the Cowboys No. 26 in this year's preseason list, which is really good considering they haven't been in any preseason rankings for quite sometime.

This is where the rest of the Big 12 ranks according to Goodman:

  • No. 1 Baylor
  • No. 6 Kansas
  • No. 10 Texas Tech
  • No. 16 West Virginia
  • No. 22 Texas
  • No. 26 Oklahoma State
  • No. 39 Oklahoma

This year's team has a fresh feeling to it as there's been a lot of turnover this offseason. Boynton and Co. graduated six seniors, Cameron McGriff, Lindy Waters III, Thomas Dziagwa, Jonathan Laurent, Trey Reeves and J.K. Hadlock, and they've lost two players to transfers, Yor Anei and Hidde Roessink.

RELATED: Cowboy hoops release updated 2020-21 roster

They replaced though eight players with eight newcomers that's headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class: Cade Cunningham.

The new additions to the roster are:

  • No. 2 Cade Cunningham
  • No. 4 Donovan Williams
  • No. 5 Rondel Walker
  • No. 12 Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe
  • No. 14 Bryce Williams (TR)
  • No. 21 Montreal Pena
  • No. 25 Bernard Kouma (TR)
  • No. 31 Ferron Flavors Jr. (TR)

Those guys were added to a young and talented roster that's led by junior point guard Isaac Likekele who projects as one of the best in the Big 12 and possibly the country.

Also returning is a talented group of sophomores that saw significant playing time as freshmen: point guard Avery Anderson III, guard Chris Harris, guard/forward Keylan Boone and center Kalib Boone.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Major Oklahoma State Target Named Top Ten Nationally Ranked Running Back by SI All American

Cam'Ron Valdez, a major Oklahoma State target has been named a national top 10 running back by Sports Illustrated

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Fall Camp Check List

Oklahoma State football questions for fall camp on both offense, defense, and special teams.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

What to Expect from the Big 12 on Monday and When to Expect It

The Big 12 will fill in the final blank of the 2020 college football season for FBS Power Five on Monday evening.

Robert Allen

Every Player Who Has Reported An Oklahoma State Official Offer

It's August 1st which means teams can now send out official scholarship offers to prospects in the class of 2021

Marshall Levenson

McConnell Thinks He is Set to Major on Offensive Line this Season at Choctaw

Choctaw 2022 offensive line prospect Cade McConnell talks football in a pandemic and recruiting.

Robert Allen

Marcus Smart Shined in Celtics Debut

Even though the Celtics lost, Marcus Smart proved on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks why he's worth $13 million a year

Zach Lancaster

Will Oklahoma State Football Start Fall Camp on Wednesday? There is Still a Chance

Oklahoma State football is scheduled to start fall camp on Wednesday, but the Big 12 decision Monday decides if that happens

Robert Allen

Cowboy Hoops: Predicting the 2020-21 Starting Lineup

With a little more than three months before the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, let's take a look at what Oklahoma State's starting lineup could look like

Zach Lancaster

by

Spud the Poke

Who is the Best Football Player on Each Big 12 Team?

Who are the best players on each Big 12 team and how do they stack up compared to how they were rated as recruits?

Robert Allen

No Decision on Big 12 Scheduling for 2020, News and Notes from Cowboy Football

News on Big 12 scheduling for 2020 football and Oklahoma State football

Robert Allen