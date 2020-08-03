Oklahoma State Makes Jeff Goodman's Preseason Top 50

STILLWATER -- The hype around Oklahoma State Cowboy basketball has been building for nearly a year and over the past few weeks, we've gotten glimpses inside the program at workouts and on the court drills.

Even with losing a lot of talent and experience, which I'll get into a few paragraphs down, Mike Boynton and Co. added a ton of talent in the 2020 class to an already talented and young roster. The result? A rather high ranking in Jeff Goodman's Preseason Top 50 rankings.

Goodman has the Cowboys No. 26 in this year's preseason list, which is really good considering they haven't been in any preseason rankings for quite sometime.

This is where the rest of the Big 12 ranks according to Goodman:

No. 1 Baylor

No. 6 Kansas

No. 10 Texas Tech

No. 16 West Virginia

No. 22 Texas

No. 26 Oklahoma State

No. 39 Oklahoma

This year's team has a fresh feeling to it as there's been a lot of turnover this offseason. Boynton and Co. graduated six seniors, Cameron McGriff, Lindy Waters III, Thomas Dziagwa, Jonathan Laurent, Trey Reeves and J.K. Hadlock, and they've lost two players to transfers, Yor Anei and Hidde Roessink.

RELATED: Cowboy hoops release updated 2020-21 roster

They replaced though eight players with eight newcomers that's headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class: Cade Cunningham.

The new additions to the roster are:

No. 2 Cade Cunningham

No. 4 Donovan Williams

No. 5 Rondel Walker

No. 12 Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

No. 14 Bryce Williams (TR)

No. 21 Montreal Pena

No. 25 Bernard Kouma (TR)

No. 31 Ferron Flavors Jr. (TR)

Those guys were added to a young and talented roster that's led by junior point guard Isaac Likekele who projects as one of the best in the Big 12 and possibly the country.

Also returning is a talented group of sophomores that saw significant playing time as freshmen: point guard Avery Anderson III, guard Chris Harris, guard/forward Keylan Boone and center Kalib Boone.