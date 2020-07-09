Pokes Report
Cowboy Hoops Latest to Offer Dual-Sport Athlete Michael Trigg

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- A few months after Cowboy football offered, Mike Boynton and Co. are jumping on the train as well. Michael Trigg, a 2021 dual-sport athlete out of Tampa, FL, took to Twitter to announce an offer from Cowboy basketball.

Trigg is built like a tank. He checks in a 6-4, 230-pounds and holds over 50 offers, most of which have came from the same school for both basketball and football. Some of those schools include Oklahoma State, Alabama, Auburn, Illinois, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, South Carolina and USC among others.

He's listed as a composite four-star prospect and the No. 154 overall ranked prospect in the country and the No. 5 overall tight end in the 2021 class. When it comes to basketball, 247Sports doesn't have Trigg ranked.

On the gridiron, Trigg is electric: he hauled in 82 receptions as a junior for 1,232 yards and 16 touchdowns. In total, Trigg scored 22 touchdowns this past season.

On the hardwood, Trigg is equally as impressive. In 24 games this past season, he averaged 22.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

So, basically what I'm trying to say is, wherever Trigg decides to go, he's going to make an impact on both the gridiron and the hardwood. However, I'd have to imagine that both the football and basketball coach are going to wary of him playing the other sport with the risk of injury and not being able to play the other.

Could this start to become a trend for Oklahoma State? Just last month, Mike Boynton and Co. extended an offer to 2023 Mustang (OK) standout Jacobe Johnson. Johnson had also been offered by Cowboy football back in April.

