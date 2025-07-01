Cowgirl Basketball Could be Poised for Special 2026
Oklahoma State is in an interesting spot going into next season, and it has all the potential to have a special season.
In 2024-25, OSU women’s basketball had one of the best seasons in program history. With a 25-7 record, the Cowgirls quickly claimed their spot as one of the best teams in the Big 12 and the entire country.
Being ranked in the AP Top 25 for most of conference play, the Cowgirls were soon viewed as much more than a surprise team in the Big 12. Finishing third in the conference in the regular season, the Cowgirls narrowly lost to Baylor in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament before falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against South Dakota State.
Considering everything the Cowgirls accomplished last season, they could be set for another great year in 2026. However, they will need to make up for the losses of some key departures, including long-time OSU star Anna Gret Asi.
While losing Asi and others will put OSU in a strange spot to begin next season, the Cowgirls are still projected to be one of the best teams in the country. With some key additions coming into Stillwater, OSU will still have some veteran talent to pair with the team’s staples from last season.
Of course, that includes junior star Stailee Heard, who will look to lead the Cowgirls to their best year in her third season. Heard has been the force behind most of OSU’s success. Whether she’s having a good game or drawing attention to allow her teammates to take over, Heard’s impact on the floor is unquestionable.
With Jacie Hoyt set to enter her fourth season at the helm in Stillwater, it appears that she has already built the program into something that could result in the best stretch in school history.
Although there is still a long road ahead into next season and beyond for Hoyt and company, there is no denying that this could be the best position the Cowgirls have ever been in going into a season.