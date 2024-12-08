Cowgirls Have Record-Breaking Night in 125-49 Win Over Alabama State
With all the focus on the Oklahoma State Cowboy football program over the past few days, the Cowgirl basketball team did something special on the hardwood. Oklahoma State did something in its win over Alabama State. Not only did the Cowgirls come away with the 125-49 for their ninth of the season, but they also managed to break a few records.
The Cowgirls set the Oklahoma State record for the most points scored in a game in program history with their 125-point performance. They held the Hornets of Alabama State to 49 points in the game. The 76-point differential was yet another record shattered by the Cowgirls.
The Cowgirls weren't finished just yet. They also knocked down a new school record 18 buckets from 3-point territory, including 13 in a row. The scary part about the Cowgirls' performance from long range was that they tied the previous school record of 16 in the third quarter.
Sophomore sensation Stailee Heard continued her impressive season and was a key factor in Oklahoma State breaking the program's 3-point record. Heard drained 8-of-11 3-pointers in the game and shot an impressive 61% from the field. When the smoke settled on the Cowgirls offensive outburst, Heard totaled a new career-high 32 points.
If you jump back to Oklahoma State's last game against Houston Christian, the numbers for Heard become even that much more impressive. In the Cowgirls win over Houston Christian, Heard drained all seven of her 3-point attempts. Add those to Friday's numbers and during a span of six quarters she was a perfect 12-of-12 from behind the arc.
"A lot of people didn't recruit (Heard) because they said she couldn't shoot," OSU coach Jacie Hoyt said in a recent interview. "I'm so glad that they didn't because it's fun having her as a Cowgirl."
