Did Oklahoma State Cowgirls’ Loss to Tulsa Cost Them National Ranking?

The only question on Monday was whether the Oklahoma State Cowgirls would fall out of the AP Top 25 after their first loss of the season to Tulsa?

The answer was no. The Cowgirls (4-1) did drop a bit from their No. 19 perch after the first week of the season. The Associated Press released the results on Monday, and the Cowgirls remained in the Top 25, though they are now ranked No. 25 going into this week's action.

Oklahoma State will prepare for three games this week, two of which will be at home, starting on Wednesday against St. John’s.

OSU Remains Ranked

Liv’s like that.



🔸 34 points (sixth 30+ point game of her career)

🔸 7 assists (fourth-straight game with 7+, btw)

🔸 6 steals (career-high)

🔸 100th career three #GoPokes | @livmcgill23 pic.twitter.com/V6gO9QVuYJ — OSU Cowgirl Basketball (@OSUWBB) November 16, 2026

The Cowgirls went 1-1 last week. On Thursday, they went to Tulsa and lost to the Golden Hurricane, 64-62, in overtime. For Tulsa it was a landmark win. It was the first time in 51 tries that the Golden Hurricane defeated a Top 25 team.

Oklahoma State followed that up on Sunday with a trip to Brookings, S.D., to face the South Dakota Jackrabbits, one of the best mid-major programs in the country. The Cowgirls got out of there with a 90-80 victory, helped in large part by guard Liv McGill’s 34 points.

Through five games McGill is Oklahoma State’s leading scorer, averaging 20.2 games per contest. Her 34-point outing against South Dakota State was her fifth career game of 30 or more points.

Center Audi Crooks is averaging 16.8 points per game, while Nene Ndiaye is averaging 11.0 points and Yuting Deng is averaging 10.6 points.

The Cowgirls are preparing for a week that will keep them close to home but have them playing three games in five days. The stretch begins with a rematch with St. John's on Wednesday. The Cowgirls went up to Queens last year and lost to the Red Storm on the road.

Two days later, the Cowgirls will host Little Rock at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday. Then they wrap up the week with a trip to Kansas City to face Wichita State in a neutral site game at the T-Mobile Center, the home of the Big 12 Tournament in March.

That leads up to Oklahoma State’s final two games of November, which take place on Thanksgiving weekend at the Coconut Hoops Tournament in Fort Myers, Fla. The Cowgirls will play Washington on Friday, Nov. 27, followed by a contest against UMass on Nov. 28.

AP Top 25 Rankings

Preseason: No. 22

Week 1: No. 19

Week 2: No. 25