Three Takeaways from Oklahoma State Cowgirls’ Win over South Dakota State: Liv McGill Stars

The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowgirls avoided their first losing streak of the season as they bounced back from being upset by Tulsa to defeat South Dakota State, 90-80, on Sunday.

Head coach Jacie Hoyt is unlikely to be happy that her Cowgirls (4-1) gave up 80 points. But the priority was on the win and bouncing back from the overtime loss to Tulsa on Thursday. The Cowgirls did so with an impressive game from guard Liv McGill, who led all players with 34 points. Audi Crooks scored 18 points, Yuting Deng scored 15 points and Callin Hake had 10 off the bench.

South Dakota State’s Brooklyn Meyer had 18 points but only three rebounds before she fouled out of the game. She was limited to 27 minutes, and it took the Jackrabbits’ (1-3) best player off. The floor down the stretch.

Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma State’s fourth win of the season.

Liv McGill Goes Off

That Liv and Audi connection 🤌



📺 CBSSN pic.twitter.com/ec6wj7V3Hf — OSU Cowgirl Basketball (@OSUWBB) November 15, 2026

Well that's one way to put a loss behind you.

McGill was a one-woman wrecking crew against South Dakota State, as she finished with 34 points on 14-for-20 shooting along with a 5-for-6 game at the free throw line. She also had four rebounds and dished out seven assists even as she dodged foul trouble.

But what Hoyt probably enjoyed the most were her six steals. The Cowgirls need more help on the defensive end and McGill has been impressive there so far. She's emerged as the type of player that can flip a team over on one end of the floor and create offense on the other end.

It's an asset the Cowgirls really didn't have last year. That’s why OSU brought her to Stillwater and that’s the impact she’s had in just five games.

The Cowgirls Are Going Eight Deep Right Now

Oklahoma State Cowgirls head coach Jacie Hoyt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three games against lesser opponents, one thing to take away from this week is that Hoyt feels most comfortable with eight players. That includes the consistent starting lineup of McGill, center Audi Crooks, guard Stailee Heard, guard Nene Ndiaye and guard Yuting Deng.

After substituting liberally in the first three games with the having the opportunity to do so. Hoyt has leaned on three players off the bench this week. LA Sneed has become McGill’s backup, Callin Hake has become the glue guard and Division II transfer Talexa Weeter is being given time to help provide extra offense.

Of the rest of the bench, only Ellie Brueggmann has played, and she only got three minutes against SDSU. Until further notice, Hoyt has her eight-player rotation.

Stailee Heard’s All-Purpose Role

Oklahoma State guard Stailee Heard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stailee Heard has been one of the best players in the Big 12 in the past three years. Forgive the rest of the country for not noticing. But part of what makes her so valuable to the Cowgirls is that she's willing to do whatever is necessary. If you need 20 points, she'll go get it for you. If you need 15 rebounds, she'll go get that for you too. That's exactly what she did against Tulsa on Thursday night as the Cowgirls struggled with foul trouble in the frontcourt.

Heard has always been a good rebounder. Against South Dakota State she only scored three points. But, that doesn't say anything about the impact she had on the game. She led the Cowgirls with eight rebounds, dished out four assists and had a steal as she played 23 minutes.

This is what Heard has done for four years. She does what she's asked to do, she does it well and she impacts the game like few players in the conference. There's a reason why Hoyt is excited that she now has two years left due to the new age-based eligibility rule.

It's great to have a player on your team that doesn't need to score to make an impact. It’s also great to know she can score when you need her to.