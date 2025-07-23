Former Oklahoma State Sharpshooter to Sign With San Antonio Spurs
One of Oklahoma State’s former stars is heading to a new team.
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Lindy Waters III is signing a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Waters will be entering his fifth NBA season and making his debut for his fourth team.
Last season, Waters began the year with the Golden State Warriors. After he had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Waters was dealt to Golden State during the 2024 NBA Draft.
With the Warriors, Waters was able to carve out a minimal role under Steve Kerr. Throughout 38 appearances, he started nine times, averaging 5.5 points but shooting only 33.1% from beyond the arc.
At the trade deadline, Waters was traded to the Detroit Pistons, where he and Cade Cunningham became the first OSU duo to be on the same NBA team. While he joined forces with another Cowboy, Waters was never able to make his mark in Detroit, playing mostly garbage time and never cracking the rotation for J.B. Bickerstaff.
Considering his lack of playing time in Detroit, it’s no surprise that Waters has been searching for a new NBA home, finding one in San Antonio. With the Spurs looking to add shooters around their young star core, Waters could be an instrumental piece for the playoff hopefuls.
Most interestingly, Waters will get a chance to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 French superstar has already taken the league by storm and could use the help of the former Cowboy as he looks to take another leap in just his third NBA season.
Although Waters’ shooting touch didn’t quite travel to Golden State last season, if he can simply shoot to his abilities, it will be impossible for Mitch Johnson to keep him on the bench. Considering the Spurs’ wing situation, Waters should have an opportunity to secure some minutes, especially after facing some unfortunate logjams in those spots in Oklahoma City and Detroit.
With Marcus Smart making his way to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, a couple of Cowboys have found new homes, and it could lead to a couple of their most successful seasons.