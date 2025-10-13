Four-Star Latrell Allmond Commits to Pokes, Fuels Steve Lutz's 2026 Fire
Oklahoma State basketball just notched a recruiting thunderbolt that has the Cowboys aiming at one of the 2026 recruiting classes in the nation. Four-star power forward Latrell Allmond, the 6-foot-8 freight train from Petersburg High in Richmond, Virginia, has pledged his future to the Cowboys. The No. 26 overall prospect in the class of 2026, per 247Sports Composite, made it official this morning on CBS Sports' College Basketball YouTube channel—his 18th birthday gift to Cowboy Nation: "Go Pokes."
This commitment carries the weight of old-school Oklahoma State magic. Allmond chose Stillwater over heavyweights like Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, and Maryland and was drawn to a program on the cusp of greatness. His official visit in September sealed the deal, with the electric atmosphere of Gallagher-Iba and the passionate Stillwater streets feeling like home. He's ready to help restore championship glory to a fanbase starving for it.
Steve Lutz, in his second year as head coach, is building a powerhouse from the ground up. Taking over after a 12-20 season, he inherited a roster in flux and a fanbase craving hope. A proven developer who shaped Purdue’s Zach Edey into a two-time National Player of the Year and Creighton’s Doug McDermott into a scoring legend, Lutz is now crafting a gritty, defense-first squad with an up-tempo edge. Allmond’s commitment is proof his vision is taking root.
The 2026 recruiting class, now a top-10 group nationally, is Lutz’s masterpiece in the making. Allmond joins Owasso’s Jalen Montonati, Oklahoma’s top prospect, who committed in September. Montonati’s a sharpshooting wing; Allmond’s a paint-dominating forward who can stretch the floor. Last season, Allmond averaged 21.8 points and 7.8 rebounds en route to Virginia Class 2 Player of the Year honors, shooting 44% from three. On the Adidas 3SSB circuit with Team Loaded VA, he posted 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds, swatting shots with relentless energy. Together, they form a frontcourt that could challenge the Big 12’s best by 2026.
Lutz’s recruiting isn’t slowing down. His staff is chasing point guards with slick handles and wings who defend like their lives depend on it and are aiming for a class that could redefine Oklahoma State basketball. For fans who’ve endured lean years—coaching changes, transfer portal chaos, and early tourney exits—Allmond’s pledge feels like a turning point. He’s not just a player; he’s a future building block and the highest Cowboy commit since Cade Cunningham. As he preps for his senior season at Petersburg, the message is clear: Lutz’s Cowboys are rising, ready to carve out an empire in the Big 12. Ride ‘em, Pokes.