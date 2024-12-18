Game Preview: Oklahoma State Aiming to Bounce Back vs. Tarleton State
After suffering their worst loss of the season, the Cowboys are back at home for what should be an easy win.
On Saturday, OSU fell 80–65 to Oklahoma in Oklahoma City in this season’s only Bedlam matchup. While the final score was only a 15-point margin, the Cowboys trailed by double figures for almost the entire game, and the Sooners’ win was never in doubt.
While the Cowboys struggled in Bedlam, they can’t be too upset about the loss. The Sooners have been one of the best teams in the country this season and are yet to lose. Still, with so many squads of that level in the Big 12, OSU needs to use its final nonconference contests to prepare for its upcoming action.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (6-3) vs. Tarleton State (3-9)
Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Oklahoma State -21.5
Total Points: Over/Under 140.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -7467, Tarleton State +1750
OSU’s loss on Saturday featured the Sooners leading big for the entire game, and that should be the expectation for the Cowboys in this matchup. OSU’s biggest win this season was a 21-point win at Tulsa, but Tarleton State should be a far easier opponent than any OSU will face this year.
Tarleton State is only in its fifth season at the Division I level, and it has seen limited success. This season, the Texans enter the matchup at 3-9, with their only wins coming against Tabor College, Hofstra and Dallas Christian. OSU will be the third Big 12 team the Texans have traveled to face this year, falling 104-41 at Baylor in November and 66-51 at UCF earlier this month.
All the Cowboys need to do is play within themselves and stick to what’s worked this season. Forcing turnovers, getting out in transition and taking care of the ball are simple but effective keys to winning, especially against an inferior opponent.
