How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys Basketball vs. Central Arkansas: Time, TV Channel, Matchup to Watch

After losing by 19 points to the Texas A&M Aggies, the Oklahoma State Cowboys return home and hope to get back on the right track.

The Cowboys (2-1) will host the Central Arkansas Bears (2-2) at 7 p.m. on Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in what will be a three-game week. After hosting the Bears, the Cowboys head east for the Charleston Classic where they'll play Minnesota on Friday and Virginia Tech on Sunday. Both games will have a national TV audience on the ESPN family of networks.

Right now, head coach Steve Lutz will settle for a better defensive performance than his Cowboys put on against the Aggies. Central Arkansas presents an interesting challenge because the Bears have an array of 3-point shooters and confidence after pushing Arkansas to the limit in their last game.

Here is how to watch Friday’s game, plus the matchup to watch.

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Steve Lutz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday, Nov. 16

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611), Stillwater, Okla.

TV: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt & Bryndon Manzer)

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network/Varsity App (Dave Hunziker & John Holcomb)

Records

Central Arkansas: 2-2

Oklahoma State: 2-1

Head Coaches

Texas A&M: John Schulman

Oklahoma State: Steve Lutz

All-Time Series

The Cowboys are 4-0 all-time against the Bears with all four meetings taking place in Stillwater over an eight-year span between 2010 and 2018.

About Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas is probably best known to basketball fans as the alma mater of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. He played for the program in the 1980s when the school was an NAIA power. The Bears moved up to Division I less than 20 years ago and its only NCAA Tournament appearance was in Division II in 2005. Central Arkansas came close last season. The Bears won the ASUN conference championship but failed to win the tournament, which would have yielded an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears are coming off a loss to Arkansas in which they were down only six points with four minutes to play. Before that, they dropped 20 3-pointers on Ecclasia. Central Arkansas can put the rock in the basket, even against ranked teams.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Jordan Burks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M gave the Cowboys a reality check defensively last week when they lost 88-69 in College Station. After three games against lesser opponents in which the defense played well, Oklahoma State struggled to slow down the Aggies, who play a similar pace on offense to the Cowboys.

The good news is that point guard Kanye Clary played a full game even though he didn't start. He scored 14 points and that’s a good sign that he has put the groin injury behind him.

Freshman Anthony Felesi continued his strong play, setting a new career high with 14 points against Texas A&M. He’s scored more points in each game since the regular season started and he’s the one freshman to show improvement each contest.

Matchup to Watch

Oklahoma State guard Kashie Natt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCA G Harry Beauchamp vs. OSU G Kashie Natt

My guess is that Kashie Natt will draw the defensive assignment on Harry Beauchamp, which means Natt will have to mind the 3-point line throughout the contest.

Beauchamp, a guard from Australia, is the team's most prolific 3-point shooter. While he's shooting 33% from the arc through four games, he has made more 3-pointers (9) and attempted more 3-pointers (27) than anyone else in the team. In fact, he's thrown up twice as many threes for the Bears through four games than anyone else on the team. If anyone is poised to have a big night from distance, it’s Beauchamp.

Natt was the Conference USA defensive player of the year last season at Sam Houston, and he already has six steals through four games. He's also blocked a shot. Even though he'll be giving up two inches to the 6-5 Beauchamp, Natt is a dogged defender who knows how to fight through screens and be in position to contest deep shots. He'll probably get some relief from Jacob Walker, but Natt is most likely to give Beauchamp fits.