How to Watch Oklahoma State Wrestling vs. Drexel: Time, TV Streaming, Matchups

The Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling team gets back to business on Sunday when they host the Drexel Dragons at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowboys are coming off a dominant performance at their Cowboy Invitational, during which nine different wrestlers won championships in their weight class. It was the first time the Cowboys hosted an Invitational, and they did it as an opportunity to generate revenue and to get all their wrestlers some work before dual meets.

Drexel competed in an open and eight Dragons won titles.

The Cowboys are No. 2 in the NWCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Wednesday. This will be their first dual match test of the season, one that they hope leads to a team NCAA Championship in March.

While the Cowboys host the Dragons, several wrestlers will head to the Michigan State Open to get more work on Saturday. Those wrestlers are featured at the end of the preview.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Sunday’s dual.

Drexel at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys Jax Forrest., | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.

TV/Stream: ESPN+ (J. Carl Guymon & Hardell Moore)

Radio: Varsity Network App (Karsten Melton)

Records

Drexel: 0-0 (Drexel finished first at the Mercyhurst Open on Nov.1)

Oklahoma State: 0-0 (OSU finished first in the Cowboy Invitational on Nov. 1)

Head Coaches

Drexel: Matt Azevedo

Oklahoma State: David Taylor

History: The Cowboys are 3-0 against the Dragons in dual matches, dating back to 2007-08. Their last meeting was in 2021-22 with the Cowboys winning, 45-0. That was the first time the two teams met in Stillwater. The other two matches were in Philadelphia (2019-20) and Hampton, Va. (2007-08).

About Drexel

Like the Cowboys, the Dragons went to an open last weekend to get as many of their wrestlers some work as possible. It paid off as Drexel won the Mercyhurst Open with 282 points. Like the Cowboys, the Dragons dominated.

Eight wrestlers won in their weight divisions, including Oumar Tounkara (125), Cole Hagerty (133), Anthony Santaniello (149), Gavin Carroll (157), Dom Findora (165), Jasiah Queen (174), Ethan Wilson (184), and Nate Schon (285). Plus, 14 of the 20 wrestlers for Drexel finished in the Top 3 in their weight class.

Drexel is coming off a 13-7 season in 2025-26. Three of its wrestlers made it to the NCAA Championships last season, with only one returning — Schon, who was eliminated in two matches.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys Sergio Vega. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys dominated the Cowboy Invitational. It was the first time they’ve hosted an invitational as a chance to get all their wrestlers some work before dual matches begin. The Cowboys won nine individual titles, and final matches featured 16 OSU wrestlers.

Winners included Rocklin Zinkin (125), Jax Forrest (133), Jayden Raney (141), Sergio Vega (149), Landon Robideau (157), Casey Swiderski (165), Alex Facundo (174), Michael White (184) and Dreshaun Ross (heavyweight).

The Cowboys finished second in the NCAA Championships last spring and returned three national champions, all of whom won titles as true freshmen. It was the first time in NCAA history that ever happened.

Michigan State Open

The Cowboys will send the following wrestlers to East Lansing, Mich., for the Michigan State Open. They include LaDarion Lockett (165), Lorenzo Norman (174), No. 10 Bennett Berge (184), Kody Routledge (165), Tagen Jamison (141) and Jordyn Raney (149).