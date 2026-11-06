How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys Basketball vs. Queens: Time, TV Channel, Matchup to Watch

The Oklahoma State Cowboys blew out their first opponent this season. Their next one will probably put up more of a fight.

The Cowboys (1-0) will host the Queens Royals (2-0) at 8 p.m. on Friday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It will be the first game OSU has played this season against a program that made the NCAA Tournament last season.

This will be the second straight doubleheader for the Cowboys. The Cowgirls host Morgan State at 5 p.m.

Here is how to watch Friday’s game, plus the matchup to watch.

Queens vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State forward Jordan Burks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.

TV: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrant & Bryndon Manzer)

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network/Varsity App (Dave Hunziker and John Holcomb)

Records

Queens: 2-0 (Last Game: def. Loyola Marymount, 96-95, Wednesday)

Oklahoma State: 1-0 (Last Game: def. Incarnate Word, 91-60, Monday)

Head Coaches

Queens: Grant Leonard

Oklahoma State: Steve Lutz

About Queens

Queens University of Charlotte Royals head coach Grant Leonard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Queens, based in Charlotte, N.C., was in Division II before moving up to Division I in 2022 and joining the ASUN. Last season the Royals made their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Purdue in the first round. Now, they entered the season as the ASUN favorite after going 21-14 last season.

It’s been a crazy first week. Queens opened the season on Monday at Winthrop in Rock Hill, S.C., followed by a cross-country trip to LMU, based in Los Angeles. Now, it’s a road trip to the middle of the country, with Friday’s game in Stillwater followed by a game at BYU on Tuesday. The Royals also have buy games with LSU, Houston and Baylor before dipping into conference play.

About Oklahoma State

There was plenty of good in OSU’s season-opening win over Incarnate Word. Some of that was posted by Sam Houston transfer guards Jacob Walker and Kashie Natt. Walker tied school records for a Cowboy debut with eight assists and four steals. He also had eight points. Natt finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

Four different Cowboys finished the game in double figures, but three of them came off the bench. Luka Bogavac had 14 points, Parker Robinson had 11 points, and Andrija Grbovic added 10 points. Jordan Burks, the only starter in double figures, finished with 11 points. The Cowboys are hopeful that guard Kanye Clary can return to the lineup after missing the opener with a groin issue. Forward Parsa Fallah is still recovering from a torn ACL.

Matchup to Watch

Oklahoma State guard Jacob Walker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Queens G Jordan Watford vs. Sam Houston G Jacob Walker

Jordan Watford was an All-ASUN freshman selection who averaged 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists across 20.8 minutes per game in 2025-26. So far, he’s taken his game to another level offensively. He scored 26 points in the opener against Winthrop and then 20 against Loyola Marymount. He’s shooting 54% for the season but has only attempted one 3-pointer.

Given how well Walker played defensively against Incarnate Word, it makes sense that Lutz might put Walker on Watford in this game. Last season he only averaged one steal per game, so the jump on Monday may be a sign that he’s taken his defensive game up a notch. Last season with Sam Houston he averaged 11.5 points per game. With the offensive weapons on this team, it frees Walker to focus a bit more on defense.