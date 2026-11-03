Three Takeaways from Oklahoma State Cowboys’ Season-Opening Blowout of Incarnate Word

The Oklahoma State Cowboys got off to an impressive start to their 2026-27 basketball season, as they defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals 91-60 on Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

In a sense, it was the perfect kind of start for the Cowboys, who have a new roster with significant transfers and four freshmen. Oklahoma State took a 54-17 lead at halftime and cruised to a win.

It gave head coach Steve Lutz the luxury of giving everyone playing time. All but one Cowboys player had at least 12 minutes on the floor.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

The Sam Houston Effect

Two players from Sam Houston we're in Oklahoma State starting lineup on Monday. Guard Jacob Walker and Kashie Natt, who played for the Bearcats last season and visited Stillwater during a non-conference game, were on the floor along with forward Jordan Burks, freshman guard Anthony Felesi and center Julius Halaifonua.

Both played solid games. Walker had eight points, three rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Natt had seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. He also blocked a shot.

It's hard to read into what Lutz might do once the team is fully healthy. Felesi has played well for a freshman in exhibition games and he finished the game with four points, one rebound and one assist. Based on performance, Walker and Natt are likely starters when the team is fully healthy.

About that …

Waiting for Kanye Clary

Kanye Clary. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cowboys fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the debut of Kanye Clary.

Clary was with the team on Monday and was in uniform but didn't play in the game. Lutz told reporters late last week that Clary was day-to-day with a groin issue and that he didn't intend to push him if he wasn't ready. Oklahoma State gave him time to rest during their final two exhibition games, which gave Felesi more playing time.

The Cowboys didn't need Clary on Monday, but they will eventually. Having his steadiness back at point guard will be a plus for an offense still working through new roles. He's also one of the few holdovers from last year's team and he averaged 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season.

A Defensive First Half

Lutz will be looking for signs throughout non-conference that his defense has improved from a year ago. He said that's the differentiator between the Cowboys going from being a good team to a team that can make the NCAA Tournament.

In the first half the Cowboys were excellent, holding Incarnate Word under 30% shooting from the field and not yielding a free throw. In the second half that shooting percentage went up to 55.5%. But given how far ahead the Cowboys were at the half that's to be expected. Lutz got his roster plenty of playing time.

Two numbers I was tracking on Monday were turnovers forced and steals. The Cardinals committed 21 turnovers, and the Cowboys finished the game with 10 steals. Walker, as noted earlier, led the team with four. That's a solid ratio for early in the season.

The Cowboys hope to build on that later this week as they prepare for what should be their first big test of non-conference when they play Texas A&M next week.