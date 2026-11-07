Three Takeaways as Oklahoma State Cowboys Blow Out Queens Behind Andrija Grbovic

The Oklahoma State Cowboys were expecting a much more challenging opponent as they hosted the Queens Royals on Friday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowboys (2-0) met the challenge and then some, defeating Queens, 118-68 in what may turn out to be their most lopsided victory of the season.

Oklahoma State was able to get everyone in the game, including their veteran point guard, Kanye Clary, who saw his first action of the season. Andrija Grbovic led the Cowboys with 17 points. He was followed by Parker Robinson (14), Julius Halaifonua (13), Latrell Allmond (12), Jordan Burks (11) and Ryan Crotty (10).

Here are three takeaways from the game.

An Extraordinary Shooting Night

BIG MAN COMIN' THROUGH pic.twitter.com/a1EmwvoGnZ — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) November 7, 2026

We know the Cowboys have the potential to be a great offensive team, and they only reinforced that with the win over Queens.

Oklahoma State shot 62% from the floor, 57% from the 3-point line and 74% from the free-throw line. That led to six different Cowboys hitting double figures.

Two starters were in double figures while four subs hit double figures. Two freshmen scored in double figures, including their top recruit, Latrell Allmond, who scored 12 points in 19 minutes.

Oklahoma State isn’t going score like this every night, which is why what the Cowboys did on defense against the Royals bodes well for the future.

An Above-Average Defensive Night

defense ➡️ offense pic.twitter.com/BhgQMww2NU — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) November 7, 2026

Queens went to the NCAA Tournament last year and won 21 regular-season game. The Royals were coming off a win over Loyola Marymount in which they scored more than 90 points. They’re the ASUN favorites. They weren’t a team to overlook. The way the Cowboys played defense, they didn’t.

Queens shot just 35% from the floor, including 21% from the 3-point line. The Royals were outrebounded by 10, 41-31, and committed 18 turnovers. Oklahoma State turned those mistakes into 24 points. That’s a rate that probably left head coach Steve Lutz feeling good about the overall performance.

Defense has been his focus since the end of last season. He knows the Cowboys’ chances of getting to the NCAA Tournament — and contending in the Big 12 — hinge on how well Oklahoma State defends.

Kanye Clary’s Soft Landing

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State point guard Kanye Clary missed the first game of the season as he was dealing with a groin injury. He also missed time during the final two exhibition games. He didn’t start on Friday — but he did play.

Clary played short stretches in both the first and second half as he came off the bench and played six minutes. He didn’t attempt a shot. But, as the Cowboys were shooting so well from the floor, he ended up dishing out four assists. Only Jacob Walker had more with nine and he played 24 minutes.

This could be good timing. Clary gets playing time and has a week off before Oklahoma State heads to College Station to face Texas A&M in a game where the Cowboys will really need Clary to improve to 3-0 on the season. This was the perfect situation to get Clary into a game and get him ready for the Aggies, assuming he’s a full go next week.