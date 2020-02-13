REPORT: Marcus Watson to New Mexico State

STILLWATER -- It appears that former Oklahoma State basketball player Marcus Watson has found a new home. According to a report by Justin Martinez of the Las Cruces Sun-News, Watson has committed and enrolled at New Mexico State.

This comes just a little over a month after Watson announced that he would be entering the transfer portal.

Watson was suspended from the Oklahoma State basketball team in October following the filing of a protective order by a female student following an alleged rape.

Over the next few weeks, the Payne County District Attorney's office reviewed all the information from the Oklahoma State University Police Department and decided not to pursue criminal charges against Watson.

However, Watson remained suspended from the team pending the Title IX investigation and enter the transfer portal on Jan. 10 having never played in a game for the Cowboys.

"We conducted an extensive background check on Marcus prior to him deciding to attend New Mexico State University," said New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans.

Per NCAA rules, Watson has to complete one academic year at NMSU before he can step on the court, meaning that he will be eligible to play following the end of the fall semester.

Watson is a 6-6, 215-pound freshman guard/forward out of Buford (GA) High School. He signed with Oklahoma State in Nov. of 2018 and was considered a consensus four-star prospect. When he signed, he was listed as the No. 45 overall prospect and the No. 8 shooting guard in the 2019 class.

With the departing four seniors of the team, plus Watson's scholarship, Mike Boynton and Co. will have three scholarship spots open heading into the spring signing period.