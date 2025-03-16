Memphis Grizzlies Retire Jersey of Former Oklahoma State Star
A former Oklahoma State star was recognized for his illustrious career in Memphis.
On Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Miami Heat 125-91, but what happened after the game was much more intriguing. Following the Grizzlies’ win, they hung a jersey in the rafters.
Of course, that jersey was the No. 9 worn by Tony Allen. While Allen didn’t begin his career in Memphis and spent seven years with the franchise, he is one of the most influential figures in Grizzlies history.
Coined “The Grindfather” during his time with the Grizzlies, Allen was the anchor of the Memphis defense during the “Grit ‘n’ Grind” era in the 2010s. Best known for his hounding perimeter defense, Allen has never been shy to let others know he was “First Team All-Defense.”
That phrase perfectly defined his time with Memphis, thanks in large part to its constant truth. Over Allen’s seven seasons with the Grizzlies, he earned first team All-Defensive honors in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and added second team honors in 2011, 2016 and 2017.
Throughout that era, the Grizzlies were one of the toughest and most physical teams in the league, which translated into one of the best defensive teams and one of the most successful overall. During Allen’s run, the Grizzlies made seven straight trips to the playoffs, including one run to the Western Conference Finals in 2013.
He was part of a big four that reigned Memphis for the better part of a decade. He was joined by Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol to help the Grizzlies to their best stretch in franchise history. Randolph and Gasol have recently had their jerseys retired, and Conley will soon get that honor after he retires.
Before making it to Memphis, Allen began his career with the Boston Celtics and was a part of the 2008 NBA title team. Coming into the league in 2004, Allen was the 25th pick in the draft out of OSU.
At OSU, Allen was a star and won Big 12 Player of the Year in his final college season. With the Cowboys, he was much more than just an elite defensive player, averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals in 2003-04 as he helped lead OSU to the Final Four.
