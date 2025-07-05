SI

Grizzlies Add Former Rockets Center Following Trade With Pacers

Memphis adds frontcourt depth a few minutes after a trade with Indiana.

Liam McKeone

Jock Landale spent the last two seasons with the Rockets
Jock Landale spent the last two seasons with the Rockets / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies ended up having an eventful day on July 5 as the rest of the country recovered from a Friday Fourth of July celebration.

First, the Grizzlies traded center Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening. Huff was a bit of a breakout player for Memphis in 2024-25, shining when he had to step into an unexpected rotation role 30 games into the season. It took them very little time to find Huff's replacement.

A few minutes after reporting the initial trade ESPN's Shams Charania reported Memphis had signed free agent center Jock Landale. Landale will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Zach Edey in the Grizzlies' center rotation as the franchise enters a significant campaign.

The Grizzlies were one of the top teams in the West in the first half of the year but collapsed in the second half and fired head coach Taylor Jenkins before the end of the year. Memphis went on to lose to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. Memphis heads into next season with rookie head coach Tuomas Iisalo at the helm and without Desmond Bane, who was traded to the Orlando Magic earlier this offseason.

Landale, 29, spent the last two years with the Houston Rockets. He averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game, appearing in 42 contests during the Rockets' resurgent season.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.