Oklahoma State Bounces Back Against Utah for Third Big 12 Win
The Cowboys got back into the win column for the first time in two weeks.
On Saturday, Oklahoma State beat Utah 81-72 in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cowboys and was their third conference win.
Riding a losing streak and coming off of the biggest loss of the season only three days earlier, the Cowboys got a much-needed performance from their longest-tenured player. Bryce Thompson led the Cowboys in scoring on Saturday, dropping 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including a 4-of-4 mark from beyond the arc. Beyond Thompson, Marchelus Avery also chipped in for OSU, scoring 17 points as the only other Cowboy to score in double figures.
While the game was relatively close throughout, and OSU never led by more than 15, Utah never had a lead. OSU held Utah to 40% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc.
Although the Cowboys played solid defense, they struggled with keeping Utah off the line. The Utes shot 30 free throws, making up a large portion of their offense. Still, OSU managed to get a solid whistle on the other side, taking 36 free throws in the win.
While it wasn’t a perfect performance from the Cowboys, it was a showing that should leave some optimism for fans. The Cowboys have three conference wins, albeit against some of the worst teams in the Big 12, and all coming at home.
However, getting wins in conference play, considering the state of the program, is an important step to building something special. OSU fired its coach after seven seasons, waited weeks to hire a new one in the middle of transfer portal chaos, and had to fill out a roster of almost entirely players coming from another school.
Despite all of that, OSU secured its third win in the Big 12 on Saturday and has remained .500 or better for the entire season. The Cowboys will look to continue that trend for the rest of the season in the tough Big 12. They will take the court again on Tuesday when they face Houston on the road.
