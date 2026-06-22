Oklahoma State Cowgirls Add Height by Signing Slovenian Center

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls now have their tallest player on the roster for the 2026-27 season.

Mojca Jelenc, a 6-7 center from Slovenia, has signed to play with OSU next season, per an Oklahoma State release. Before she signed, the tallest player on the roster was 6-3 center Audi Crooks. Jelenc brings length and adds dept the roster inside behind Crooks and 6-2 forward Annie Kibedi.

Jelenc is 23 years old, so it’s unclear how much eligibility she has remaining and how the impending “five-for-five” legislation might impact how long she’s eligible.

What isn’t in dispute is her immense experience internationally.

What Mojca Jelenc Brings to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowgirls head coach Jacie Hoyt. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

She averaged 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 26.1 minutes for UNI Gyor last season, which is in Hungary-A Division. She shot nearly 49% from the field and nearly 39% from the arc. She was on loan from her previous team, Valencia Basket.

In 2024-25 she played with La Corda de Paterna, which is an affiliate of Valencia, where she averaged 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. She started playing with club teams in 2020 with Cinkarna Celje in SKL Women's League in Slovenia. She regularly scored in double figures, as she averaged 16.2 ppg in 2023-24, and had nearly eight rebounds per game.

"She has played at the highest level – against former stars from the US and current WNBA players,” OSU head coach Jacie Hoyt said in the release. “Her experience against and with that caliber of talent is going to be a huge asset for our team.”

She’s been a regular on Slovenia’s national team since her junior days, appearing in the two U16 FIBA European Championships and one U20 FIBA European Championship. She is now a member of Slovenia’s senior national team and helped them qualify for the FIBA EuroBasket Championships in 2023. She also appeared with Slovenia in the 2025 FIBA Women's Eurobasket Championship.

She joins a program that Hoyt and her staff had to rebuild this offseason after all but one player was lost to either eligibility or the transfer portal. The only holdover from last year is guard Stailee Herrd, a three-time All-Big 12 player.

Crooks and former Florida guard Liv McGill were the biggest prizes in the transfer portal and both landed with OSU. Other transfers included guard LA Sneed, guard Ellie Brueggemann, guard Yuting Deng, guard Nene Ndiaye, guard Zoe Canfield and guard Talexa Weeter. Kibedi and guard Addisyn Bollinger are the two incoming freshmen on the roster.