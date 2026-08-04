This ‘Underestimated’ Oklahoma State Cowgirls Transfer Will be a ‘Big Problem’

The only difference between the Oklahoma State football program and the women's basketball program is that the Cowgirls didn't have to change head coaches.

Jacie Hoyt is preparing to enter her fifth season as head coach while Eric Morris is preparing for his first season as head football coach as he replaces the legendary Mike Gundy. But both coaches are dealing with brand-new teams.

While Morris brought in nearly 90 new transfers, Hoyt had to rebuild her roster. Just one player remains from last year's NCAA tournament team, fourth-year guard Stailee Heard. The rest of the team is made up of transfers or freshmen.

Some of those transfers are big names, including former Iowa Star Audi Crooks and former Florida guard Liv McGill. But there is another transfer that could turn heads this season, according to former Utah guard LA Sneed.

The OSU Guard That Impressed Everyone

Oklahoma State head coach Jacie Hoyt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sneed, a sophomore, was another transfer who joined the program. During an interview with media to wrap up summer workouts posted to OK State Insider on YouTube, she was asked which teammate had impressed her the most in camp. She pointed out another transfer, Talexa Weeter.

“I think people underestimate her because she came from D2 [Division II], but I think he's gonna be a big problem for a lot of people,” Sneed said. “She has a lot of things that not many people in her position have. She can shoot the hell out the ball. She can play a lot of spots. So, I can't wait for everybody to see how she is.”

Weeter was the first transfer who committed to OSU after last season. The Fort Hays State star had an incredible three seasons, which she wrapped with Division II all-America honors last season. She led all D-II players with 27.5 points, along with 8.9 rebounds per game last season. She was named the 2026 D2CCA Ron Lenz Player of the Year and broke her conference’s single-season scoring record.

In a word, she’s a bucket. She’s also a solid shooter from the arc, where she shot nearly 38% last season.

She won’t have to be the primary scorer for the Cowgirls. Crooks and McGill both averaged more than 20 points per game last season. Other transfers came to OSU after averaging double figures, including former Rutgers guard Nene Ndiaye and former Lindenwood guard Ellie Brueggemann. Heard also average double-figures last season.

Weeter gives the Cowgirls scoring and something else — a player with a chip on her shoulder to prove she can play Division I basketball.