Oklahoma State Cowboys, Cowgirls Set Attendees for Big 12 Media Days

The Big 12 has released the attendees for all 32 teams that will participate in media days for men's and women's basketball next week in Kansas City.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cowgirls will participate in Wednesday's session at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, which is the site for both the men's and women's basketball tournaments in March.

For the Cowboys, forward Jordan Burks, guard Kanye Clary and center Parsa Fallah will join head coach Steve Lutz. For the Cowgirls, center Audi Crooks, guard Stailee Heard and guard Liv McGill will join head coach Jacie Hoyt.

Assessing the Cowboys and Cowgirls Going into 2026-27

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Stailee Heard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys, entering their third season under Lutz, are trying to snap a five-year NCAA Tournament drought. Their last appearance in March Madness was in 2021 when they were led by future No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

The Cowboys have improved by three victories from Lutz’s first season to his second but have not yet finished among the top eight teams in the conference in either season. The top eight teams in the final conference standings get at minimum a single bye in the Big 12 Tournament.

Instead of the NCAA Tournament, the Cowboys have participated in the postseason NIT each of Lutz’s first two seasons.

Clary is a holdover from last year's team and was one of their starting guards. Fallah also played on last year's team and is rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered late last season. He is also currently eligible on a waiver while his case for an additional year of eligibility is being heard. Burks is a transfer and played at UCF last year. So, he's familiar with the Big 12.

The Cowgirls had become one of the trendiest teams in college basketball. Hoyt enters her fifth season with the program having led the Cowgirls to three NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons. But they have yet to get past the first weekend of the tournament. Hoyt hopes that the No. 1 transfer portal class that she signed in the summer can help her get to the Sweet 16.

The Cowgirls were selected by the Big 12 coaches as the preseason favorite in the Big 12. The Cowgirls are led by Crooks, who is familiar to Big 12 fans after playing at Iowa State the past three seasons. She was considered the No. 1 player in the transfer portal. Also attending media days with Crooks is McGill, who was the No. 2 player in the transfer portal.

Heard is the only holdover from last year's team. This will be her fourth season with Oklahoma State, and she's been selected as an all-Big 12 player each of her first three seasons.