Oklahoma State Cowboys Basketball Schedule Adds Times, TV Designations

The final pieces are in place for the Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team as they prepare to begin the 2026-27 season next month.

The Big 12 Conference released the television designations and the game times for conference games that began in January. Additionally, the Cowboys released game times and television designations for the remaining non-conference games that had not already been announced.

The takeaway for Oklahoma State fans is that with five different networks broadcasting Big 12 games, the Cowboys will have few conference games on streaming outlets this season.

Oklahoma State’s TV Schedule

OSU head coach Steve Lutz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of OSU’s 18 league games, just two will be on ESPN+. Both matchups with Utah are designated to the streamer on Jan. 12 in Stillwater and on Feb. 27 in Salt Lake City. Two other matchups will be on Peacock, which is NBC’s streaming outlet. But both games will be simulcast on NBC Sports Network for those that get it. YouTube TV is among the outlets the have it.

The remaining 14 league games will be on linear television, beginning with Oklahoma State’s conference opener on Jan. 2 at against Colorado. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. and the game will be on CBS Sports Network. ESPN and fox are the primary rights holders for Big 12 basketball. But ESPN has sublicensed games to CBS, NBC and TNT.

Oklahoma State will have conference games on the following networks:

CBS Sports Network: 5

ESPN Networks (non-streaming): 4

Fox/FS1: 4

NBC Sports Network/Peacock: 2

ESPN+ 2

TNT: 1

The Cowboys will have several nationally televised games during non-conference, including its annual Bedlam game with Oklahoma in Oklahoma City on Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Oklahoma State 2026-27 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Kanye Clary. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(All times central; home games in bold; *-denotes Big 12 games; times central)

Preseason Exhibitions

Oct. 11 vs. New Mexico, 2 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., Big Ten+

Regular Season

Nov. 2 vs. Incarnate Word, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 6 vs. Queens (NC), 8 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 12 at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

Nov. 16 vs. Central Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 20 vs. Minnesota (Charleston Classic), 11:30 a.m., ESPN/2

Nov. 22 vs. Virginia Tech (Charleston Classic), 2:30 p.m., ESPN/2

Nov. 25 vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 29 vs. Tennessee State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 2 vs. Grand Canyon, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 5 vs. Saint Mary’s, 2:15 p.m., TNT

Dec. 12 vs. Oklahoma (at Oklahoma City), 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 16 vs. Oral Roberts, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 20 vs. Northwestern (at Tulsa), 12 p.m., ESPN2 or U

Dec. 29 vs. Houston Christian, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 2 vs. Colorado*, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Jan. 5 at West Virginia*, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Jan. 9 at Iowa State*, 1 p.m., FOX

Jan. 12 vs. Utah*, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 17 at Baylor*, 1 p.m., ESPN2/U

Jan. 23 vs. TCU*, 3 p.m., TNT

Jan. 27 vs. Texas Tech*, 8 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 30 at Kansas*, 11:30 a.m., Fox

Feb. 3 at Kansas State*, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 6 vs. Cincinnati*, 1 p.m., FS1

Feb. 10 vs. Iowa State*, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U

Feb. 13 at TCU*, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 16 vs. Arizona*, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U

Feb. 21 at Houston*, 3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 24 vs. UCF*, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 27 at Utah*, 6 p.m., ESPN+

March 2 at BYU*, 8 p.m., ESPN/2

March 6 vs. Arizona State*, 4 p.m., Peacock