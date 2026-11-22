The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are at the end of their five-day, three-game swing as they prepare to face the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday.

The contest is part of the eight-team 28.5 Hoops Women’s Invitational at T-Mobile Center, which will be the home of the Big 12 women’s tournament in March. The Cowgirls were selected as the preseason favorites to win the league and should be a high seed when they return in March.

Oklahoma State (6-1) blew out Little Rock on Friday in a game that set a program record for field goal percentage. Wichita State (2-3) is trying to find itself after a complete exodus of talent after last season.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, along with a preview.

Wichita State vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State center Audi Crooks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sunday, Nov. 22

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Time: 4 p.m. CT

TV/Stream: None

Radio: KGFY — 105.5 FM, Varsity Network App (Casey Kendrick)

Records

Wichita State: 2-3

Oklahoma State: 6-1

Head Coaches

Little Rock: Terry Nooner

Oklahoma State: Jacie Hoyt

History

OSU leads the all-time series, 13-9. The Cowgirls have won the last four games and are 6-4 in the last 10 meetings. This is the first time they’ve played each other in Kansas City. OSU won the last meeting in 2018, 60-47.

About Wichita State

Terry Nooner is trying to rebuild the Shockers after an 8-23 season. Unlike the Big 12 Tournament, not every team is invited to the American Conference Tournament and Wichita State failed to make the cut. So getting back to the league’s conference tournament is the primary goal.

Part of the issue early is a lack of continuity. Wichita State is one of the few players that were hit harder than OSU on personnel. There isn’t a single player left from last year’s team. Nooner brought in five freshmen and four of them are starting. The rest are transfers.

After an 0-3 start, the Shockers have won their last two games against UC Riverside and Oral Roberts. WSU opened the season against Kansas State, a Big 12 rival of Oklahoma State’s, and lost, 61-41.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard Liv McGill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowgirls had no issues with Little Rock on Friday, winning, 103-61. Oklahoma State shot a program best 69.1% from the floor, which was also the fifth best single-game team field goal percentage in Big 12 history. Incredibly, OSU shot nearly 85% from the floor in the second quarter and the Trojans had no answers.

Head coach Jacie Hoyt was able to get all her players on the floor and spread out the playing time throughout the lineup. Crooks finished the night with 20 points, moving into ninth place on the Big 12's all-time scoring list (2,371). She also extended her streak of games with at least 10 points per game, which goes all the way back to her debut at Iowa State.

Players to Watch

Oklahoma State guard Nene Ndiaye. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State: G Nene Ndiaye

Ndiaye doesn’t have the nationally known name of Audi Crooks or Liv McGill, but she’s had a near-perfect game against Little Rock, going 5-fr-6 from the floor and finishing with 10 points. She’s emerged as one of the most efficient shooters on the team. She’s firing 53.5% from the floor and 50% from the 3-point line. She’s also had at least two steals in three different games. Hoyt and the Cowgirls need as many capable defenders as possible. She’s emerging as the right time for a team that needs quality defenders.

Wichita State: G Ma'Riya Vincent

While the Shockers are starting four freshmen, Vincent is the one transfer in the starting lineup and she’s putting up great numbers for Wichita State. The former Missouri player is averaging 16 points and five rebounds per game. She leads the team in scoring and is second on the team in rebounds. She’s getting some good play around her, including freshman Mari Milton, who is the reigning American Conference freshman of the week. But the Shockers will only go as far as Vincent takes them this season.