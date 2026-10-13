Oklahoma State Cowgirls Get Huge National TV Boost as Game Times, TV Announced

It turns out the Oklahoma State Cowgirls’ nationally televised game with South Carolina was just an appetizer.

The Big 12 conference released its national television schedule for women's basketball and Oklahoma State released its game times and TV networks for the Cowgirls’ remaining games. The number of times OSU will be on national TV stood out.

The Big 12 Conference will have 29 selections they control on national television, which is the most in conference history and a 45% increase year-over-year. The league is also expanding its offerings to CBS Sports Network, in addition to ESPN and Fox.

Oklahoma State’s National TV Games

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Stailee Heard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowgirls had 10 of their 18 Big 12 games selected for national broadcast, to go along with two non-conference games that will get national windows in December.

The Big 12 portion starts with OSU’s Jan. 3 showdown with West Virginia at Gallagher-Iba Arena at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3. The Mountaineers are the defending Big 12 Tournament champions, and the Cowgirls were the Big 12 preseason pick to win the conference.

Both of OSU’s games with Iowa State will be on national TV, with the road trip to Ames set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 on FS1 and the game in Stillwater set for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 on FS1. New Cowgirls center Audi Crooks played at Iowa State for three seasons before she transferred and Cyclones head coach Bill Fennelly just announced that this season will be his last as he plans to retire.

Both of Oklahoma state's showdowns with TCU and Baylor will be nationally broadcast as well. The Cowgirls host the Horned Frogs, who have won the last two regular season titles, on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Their game at Baylor on Feb. 21 will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN 2 at 3 p.m.

In December, the Cowgirls will head to Columbia, S.C., to take on perennial national title contender South Carolina on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. on ABC. OSU’s other out-of-town game in December is against Oklahoma on Dec. 12 in Oklahoma City, a game set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

The Big 12 Tournament will be held from March 3-7 in Kansas City. Oklahoma State has never won the Big 12 Tournament. The last time the program won a conference tournament was in 1991 when it was in the Big Eight Conference.

Oklahoma State 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Home games in Bold; *-denotes Big 12 Game; times central

Exhibition Games

Oct. 27 vs. Langston (exh.), 6:30 p.m.

Regular Season

Nov. 2 vs. Southern, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 6 vs. Morgan St., 5 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 9 vs. Northwestern St., 11 a.m., ESPN+

Nov. 12 at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Nov. 15 at South Dakota State, 2p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. St. John's, 6:30 P.M., ESPN+

Nov. 20 vs. Little Rock, 6:30 P.M., ESPN+

Nov. 22 vs. Wichita State (at Kansas City, Mo.), 4 p.m.

Nov. 27 vs. Coconut Hoops (at Fort Myers, Fla.), 12:30 p.m., EDG Live

Nov. 29 vs. Coconut Hoops (at Fort Myers, Fla.), 12:30 p.m., EDG Live

Dec. 1 vs. Oral Roberts, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 6 at South Carolina, 3 p.m., ABC

Dec. 12 vs. Oklahoma (at Oklahoma City, Okla.), 11 a.m., ESPN2

Dec. 14 vs. North Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 20 at Kansas*, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Dec. 30 vs. Arizona*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 3 vs. West Virginia*, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 6 vs. Colorado*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 9 at Iowa State*, 7 p.m., FS1

Jan. 13 vs. Kansas*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 16 at BYU*, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Jan. 19 at Utah*, 8 p.m, ESPN+

Jan. 23 vs. Cincinnati*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 28 vs. TCU*, 7 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 31 at Houston*, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Feb. 4 at UCF*, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Feb. 7 vs. Arizona State*, 5 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 10 at Colorado*, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Feb. 15 vs. Kansas State*, 12 p.m., FOX

Feb. 21 at Baylor*, 3 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 24 at Texas Tech*, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 27 vs. Iowa State*, 1:30 p.m., FS1