The Oklahoma State Cowgirls played a pair of games in the Coconut Hoops Tournament in Fort Myers, Fla., this weekend.

OSU was probably hoping for a sweep but ended up with a split. In their first game, the Cowgirls lost to the Washington Huskies, 73-62. The following day, the Cowgirls took care of UMass, 92-63.

The loss to the Huskies hurt. OSU was behind No. 16 Washington by a point entering the final quarter before the Huskies went on a 17-0 run to put the game away.

Oklahoma State (8-2) returns home for the final four games of non-conference with just one out-of-state road trip left to South Carolina next weekend. Here are the takeaways from Florida.

Audi Goes Off

Oklahoma State fans have been waiting for this kind of game from center Audi Crooks this season. She’s had a couple of games of 20 points or more. But her performance against UMass on Saturday was complete dominance.

She had season-highs 33 points and 12 rebounds, which was the ninth game of 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in her collegiate career. I don’t think it was a coincidence that Crooks did that in her first game this season in which she logged 30 or more minutes (34 minutes).

Hoyt wants consistency from Crooks inside and she’s gotten that with an average of 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. That’s well below her average of last season, which was 25.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. But with Liv McGill and Stailee Heard around her, it’s not necessary for Crooks to be that dominant from game-to-game.

It’s good for Oklahoma State to know that it’s still in her bag. They’ll need it throughout the season.

Where’s Liv?

Liv McGill has been one of the best players in the country through the first month. But during Coconut Hoops she didn’t play. She was a late scratch for the Washington game on Friday, and it clearly hurt the Cowgirls. They had more time to prep without her for the UMass game. Callin Hake was pressed into service as the fifth starter on Saturday while LA Sneed took the start on Friday.

It’s not clear why she was scratched and whether that will impact her availability for the next game against Oral Roberts on Tuesday. But it was clear what she means to the Cowgirls. She’s averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game this season. She’s a more efficient shooter and is emerging as a good pressure defender.

Without McGill the Cowgirls can win games. But with McGill they can win a Big 12 championship. Better she be out now than in late February and March.

Stailee Heard Steps Up

Too easy for these ✌️ today pic.twitter.com/qqBxOu9Fbi — OSU Cowgirl Basketball (@OSUWBB) November 28, 2026

Without McGill, Stailee Heard had her two biggest games of the season. OSU needed her to score and facilitate more and, in typical Heard fashion, she stepped up.

Against Washington, she scored a team-high 19 points in 35 minutes, along with three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Against UMass, Heard nearly had the second triple-double of her career with 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the victory.

The fourth-year Cowgirls has seen her numbers go down a bit with the arrivals of Crooks and McGill and the emergence of Yuting Deng on the wing. But Heard is the backbone of this team and so long as she’s healthy and in the lineup, the Cowgirls have a chance to win every game — and she has a chance to paper over the gaps that may exist from game to game.