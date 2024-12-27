Oklahoma State Cowgirls Land 2026 Texas Forward Bralyn Peck
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have been on a roll to start the 2024-25 basketball season. They are on a four-game winning streak heading into the new year, and the Cowgirls' only stumble this season came at the hands of Richmond in late November.
The Cowgirls have been riding a wave of momentum this season and will likely climb into the top 20 rankings sooner rather than later. With a team playing lights-out basketball, the prep recruits have started to take notice of the Oklahoma State basketball program.
Oklahoma State has already landed some promising recruits for next season. They managed to get their hands on in state forward Jayelle Austin who calls Owasso home as well as forward Lubby Jacques from Moore. One of the biggest recruits landed so far for the Cowgirls was when they received a commitment from Grandview Prep four-star forward Lena Girardi from Florida.
Oklahoma State continued to look towards the future, and they had to hit the road to Texas to land one of the best 2026 forwards in the state. On Thursday, the Cowgirls received a commitment from Decatur junior Bralyn Peck. Peck is listed as one of the top players to watch in the state and the 6-foot-2 forward has all the tools to be special at the next level.
As a sophomore she averaged 14.1 points per game and pulled down 7.2 rebounds per outing. Her junior season is only it’s infancy, but she is already putting up better numbers than a season ago.
Peck is currently averaging 15.7 points per game for Decatur and increased her rebounds per game average to 8.4 per game. She has played 86 games so far in her career and is going to be a major addition to a Cowgirls basketball roster that is well on its way to being an NCAA Tournament basketball team in the coming years.
