Oklahoma State Earns Wire-to-Wire Win Against Arizona State
The Cowboys had another complete performance on the home court.
On Sunday, Oklahoma State beat Arizona State 86-73 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. With its fourth win in Big 12 play, OSU matched its conference win total from last season and moved within two games of the top half of the Big 12 standings.
While OSU’s hopes to climb up the Big 12 standings further might be far-fetched, it has a chance if it can continue to play as well as it did on Sunday. Against the Sun Devils, OSU never trailed and led by double digits for a large portion of the contest.
Already leading by double figures to begin the second half, OSU looked to extend its advantage. However, a sloppy first few minutes from both teams made any movement on the scoreboard minimal. That sloppy start to the half was seemingly solved going into the first media timeout, with OSU ripping off a quick seven points and taking its largest lead of the afternoon at 55-38. From there, OSU held off some Arizona State runs to remain on top and escape with a win.
While a few Cowboys were key to the 43-point effort in the first half, Jamyron Keller was the Cowboys’ main spark. He had 11 points in the first half and shot 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, making up for his teammates’ 2-of-11 mark from outside.
Since getting smacked at Kansas State a couple of weeks ago, the Cowboys have responded well and have now rattled off a second-straight win on their home floor. Although OSU has dug itself a massive hole in the Big 12 standings and is yet to win a conference game away from home, Steve Lutz’s crew has steadily improved and could be building momentum in the back half of the Big 12 slate.
Considering how the Cowboys have taken care of business against teams on their level at home, translating that play as the visitor is their next step. OSU will look to continue its stretch of solid play and get its first conference road win when it travels to Fort Worth to face TCU on Wednesday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.