Oklahoma State Lands NCAA Division I Leading Scorer in Transfer Portal
The Cowboys continue to make moves in the transfer portal and just added some more top-end talent.
On Saturday, Green Bay transfer Anthony Roy committed to Oklahoma State, as reported by Jamie Shaw of On3. Roy becomes the third member of OSU’s transfer portal class, joining Kanye Clary and Isaiah Coleman.
Roy has bounced around throughout his college career, with OSU set to become his sixth college team in six seasons. He has spent one season at each of his previous stops, which are San Francisco, Wenatchee Valley, New Mexico State and Langston University. His most recent stop was, of course, Green Bay, where he played for former OSU player Doug Gottlieb.
With the Phoenix, Roy was an instant star. He averaged 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals last season, albeit in only 11 games. If Roy had played out the season, his 25.7 points a night would have led Division I.
Although a lower leg injury kept Roy out for most of the season, his impact caught the attention of those around the country early. Across his first 11 games, Roy had nine 20-point outings, including five games with at least 30 points.
While it might make sense to discount his production because of the competition he played against, he still put up big performances in the few opportunities he got against larger schools. Against Ohio State, he scored 30 points, and he also put up a 27-point outing in his game against Oklahoma State to begin the season.
Although his outside shooting touch began to slide over his final few outings, Roy still finished the season shooting 43.2% from deep on 10.1 attempts per game, which will make him an invaluable addition to the Cowboys. Along with his elite shooting from beyond the arc, Roy shot 62.1% on his twos and 86.4% from the foul line, where he shot six attempts a night.
By all measures, Roy was an elite scorer and shooter last season and was one of the only bright spots for a bad Green Bay team. While Roy didn’t get a chance to finish out the season, he will be a seamless fit in Stillwater if he can pick up where he left off.