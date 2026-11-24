When Oklahoma State pulled the top two players out of the transfer portal in the spring, the expectations were high.

Cowgirls guard Liv McGill — who was the No. 2 ranked player in the portal behind center Audi Crooks — is exceeding those expectations after three weeks of the season.

McGill was named to the Big 12 Conference Starting Five for the second straight week, a week after she was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and was part of the Starting Five. In addition she was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers’ Association national Starting Five after her performance in three games last week.

Right now, McGill can make a strong case that she’s the league best player entering Thanksgiving.

Liv McGill’s Red-Hot Start

Liv McGill with an impressive outing vs. Northwestern State this afternoon🔥



🔺23 Points

🔺7/15 from the Field

🔺7 Assists



Highlights⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8wtS9UubF4 — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 9, 2026

McGill wasn’t an unknown when she arrived in Stillwater. Last season with Florida she averaged 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.6 assists and 0.5 blocked shots per game with the Gators. That helped her earn honorable mention all-America status before she joined the Cowgirls.

Through eight games she’s mimicked those numbers. She’s averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game. The difference? Last year she averaged 37.2 minutes per game. So far this season she’s averaged 29.5 minutes per game.

The numbers are more efficient because her shooting is better. Last year she shot 43.1% from the field and 26.4% from the 3-point line. This season she’s shooting 51.7% from the field and 38.9% from the 3-point line.

She’s done impressive things along the way. She became the first OSU player since Andrea Riley in 2009-10 to score 30 or more points in consecutive games. When she was named Big 12 Player of the Week, she was the only player to rank in the top two in the league in both scoring (23.3 points per game) and assists per game (7.7) during the second week of the season. Against South Dakota State she became the second Big 12 player this century and the first at Oklahoma State to record at least 30 points, seven assists and six steals in a game.

McGill and the Cowgirls have two games ahead of them, both after Thanksgiving Day, and she’s sure to set the tone. OSU will be in Fort Myers, Fla., for the Coconut Hoops Tournament, which starts on Friday. Oklahoma State will play Washington on Friday and UMass on Saturday. The Cowgirls start December with a home game against Oral Roberts on Dec. 1.

That leads into the final three games of non-conference, two of which are against SEC teams — a trip to South Carolina on Dec. 6 followed by the Bedlam hoops game with Oklahoma in Oklahoma City on Dec. 12.