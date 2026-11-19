The No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowgirls took care of business and got a little revenge in the process on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowgirls (5-1) defeated the St. John’s Red Storm (4-1), 77-63, giving them their first win over a high-major team this season. It was also payback after losing to St. John’s last year in Queens, N.Y.

OSU guard Liv McGill had another huge night for the Cowgirls, as she dropped 30 points with seven rebounds, six assists and three seasons. Stailee Heard had 14 points, and Audi Crooks had 11 points. Brooke Moore led St. John’s with 19 points and the Red Storm shot 42% for the game while OSU shot 51%.

Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma State’s victory.

The Second Quarter Surge

The Cowgirls won this game in the second quarter and sometimes it takes one 10-minute offensive surge to take control of a contest.

OSU entered the second quarter down two points, 15-13. But the Cowgirls outscored the Red Storm, 24-11, to leave the floor up 37-26 going into halftime. How?

The Cowgirls went off on the offensive end and shot 69.2%, or 9-for-13 from the floor. OSU made a pair of 3-pointers and made all four free-throw attempts. Then the defense held St. John’s to 33.3% shooting (5-for-15), including missing all six 3-point attempts. OSU also forced six turnovers and only gave the ball up twice.

OSU did all that with only three minutes from center Audi Crooks, who was dealing with foul trouble the whole game.

The Cowgirls used efficient offense and strong defense to take control of the game and eventually land their fifth win of the season. It shows how good their offense and defense can complement each other.

The next task? Do that for a whole game against a high major team.

Stailee is Scoring Again

Bet y'all didn't know @StaileeHeard32 had a cannon like that 😏 pic.twitter.com/UfuOMMaowa — OSU Cowgirl Basketball (@OSUWBB) November 19, 2026

I highlighted Stailee Heard as my OSU player to watch going into the game because she hasn’t scored much this season. I thought there was a chance she would have a better offensive game because OSU point guard Liv McGill was probably going to have to defend St. John’s best scorer, Ny'Ceara Pryor.

Well, mission accomplished. Heard finished the game with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one blocked shot and one steal as she battled foul trouble for most of the game. She was a great compliment to McGill, who scored 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting. Heard's offense was more important on Wednesday given that Audi Crooks battled foul trouble for most of the game.

But this is what herd does and what she has done for four seasons. She fills whatever role the Cowgirls need, whether it be scoring, rebounding or defense. On Wednesday, Oklahoma State needed her to score just a little bit more. And that's what she did.

Audi Crooks, Meet Foul Trouble

THERE WE GO AC ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8v0WExl4KG — OSU Cowgirl Basketball (@OSUWBB) November 19, 2026

Audi Crooks scored 11 points to extend her streak of double-digit scoring performances to 104 games. But she had to wait until nearly the end of the game to do it. Why? She was in foul trouble the entire game. She only played 18 minutes before she fouled out.

Whether you agree with the fowls that were called or not, Crooks landing in foul trouble is going to be something to watch all season. First, getting one of Oklahoma State’s best offensive players off the floor is a good strategy defensively. Landing Crooks in foul trouble early in the game forced head coach Jacie Hoyt to sit her for long stretches.

Second, it exposes Oklahoma State’s lack of depth in the frontcourt and forces them to go small. Crooks is the second-tallest player on the team. The only player taller than her is 6-7 Mojca Jelenc, a 6-7 center from Slovenia. She has yet to play this season. When Crooks is off the floor, the Cowgirls must play differently.

OSU has the talent to do that. But it doesn’t want to do that for long stretches against high-major teams. That will become problematic in the Big 12 when high-major games come twice a week and those programs have faced Crooks for three years and know the tricks to get her into foul trouble.