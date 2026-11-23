Oklahoma State wrapped up a three-game week with a 92-43 win over Wichita State on Sunday in Kansas City, which was part of eight-team 28.5 Hoops Women’s Invitational at T-Mobile Center.

For the Cowgirls (7-1) it was a prelude to a return in March for the Big 12 Tournament. It was a win for head coach Jacie Hoyt in her first game against her alma mater. It was also fodder for the voters in the AP Top 25 and the new poll that was released on Monday.

But the Cowgirls didn’t get the reward they were hoping for. Oklahoma State fell out of the poll and are the first team out of the Top 25 with 36 votes. Baylor replaced OSU at No. 25.

Oklahoma State’s 3-0 Week

Catch and Release.



One of five threes for @YDeng73748 yesterday 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/CEQ0PvO9ws — OSU Cowgirl Basketball (@OSUWBB) November 23, 2026

The Cowgirls overwhelmed the Shockers in the first quarter, as they scored 37 points and ended the quarter on a 26-0 run. In the second half, Oklahoma State held Wichita State to three points in the third quarter. It was as dominant an outing as the Cowgirls have had all season.

Oklahoma State set a season high with 14 made 3-pointers. Yuting Deng set a season-high with 17 points and matched her career high with five 3-pointers. Callin Hake also scored a season-high 11 points as she shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the field.

Audi Crooks scored 15 points to extend her streak of games with 10 or more points to 106 games, the second-longest in the country. She also passed the 800-rebound mark for her career. Talexa Weeter — who missed the game against Little Rock on Friday with an injury she suffered against St. John’s — had three steals.

Earlier in the week, the Cowgirls defeated St. John’s, 77-63, and Little Rock, 103-61. By beating the Red Storm, the Cowgirls got a measure of revenge for losing to them last year in Queens.

In the game against Little Rock the Cowgirl set a program record for highest field-goal percentage in a game (69.1%).

The Cowgirls are preparing for a trip to Fort Myers, Fla., for the Coconut Hoops Tournament, which starts on Friday. Oklahoma State will play Washington on Friday and UMass on Saturday. The Cowgirls start December with a home game against Oral Roberts on Dec. 1.

That leads into the final three games of non-conference, two of which are against SEC teams — a trip to South Carolina on Dec. 6 followed by the Bedlam hoops game with Oklahoma in Oklahoma City on Dec. 12.

AP Top 25 Rankings

Preseason: No. 22

Week 1: No. 19

Week 2: No. 25