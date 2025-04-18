Oklahoma State Loses Veteran Forward to Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State has lost another player to the transfer portal.
OSU forward Mikey Kelvin II has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports’ McClain Baxley on Friday. Kelvin was in his fifth season of college basketball for OSU last season but never saw the court in his lone season in Stillwater.
Before coming to OSU, Kelvin spent the first four years of his college career playing for Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. While he was a star in Canada, he couldn’t carve out playing time in his first season of basketball at the NCAA level.
While at Queens University, Kelvin starred and was a key part of his team’s success, as it was often among the best in the country. Although Kelvin’s impact in Canada didn’t lead to immediate success at OSU, he should be able to find a home, given his solid resume.
Kelvin’s departure makes plenty of sense on his side, given the landscape of college sports, and specifically men’s college basketball. With the state of walk-ons being uncertain for the future, many walk-ons in the beginning of their college careers might look to find a secure roster spot elsewhere.
While Kelvin doesn’t necessarily fit that description, finding somewhere he can compete and be on the floor would be a good idea as his career winds down. With only one season of eligibility remaining, Kelvin now has a year of experience at a power conference school and playing under one of the most intriguing young coaches in the country.
While he didn’t technically play for the Cowboys this season, there is no doubt he would have been a useful player in practice for OSU. Although OSU has had select walk-ons get key opportunities in the past, those situations never presented in Kelvin’s lone season in Stillwater.
As for the Cowboys, losing Kelvin won’t be much of a blow for the program outside of what happens behind the scenes. While losing a veteran who might’ve been able to provide a good locker room presence isn’t ideal, OSU is still in a great spot moving forward with its incoming transfers and high school recruits.