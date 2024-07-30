Oklahoma State on Outside of NCAA Tournament in Latest Bracketology
Oklahoma State will need to beat the odds to make the NCAA Tournament next season.
Last season, OSU missed the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season and sixth time in seven years. With a 12-20 record, OSU fired Mike Boynton after the season, clearing the way for a new era in Stillwater.
Following Boynton’s firing, many players entered the transfer portal, including almost all of the top players from last season. With leading scorer Javon Small and star freshman Brandon Garrison among the departures, OSU’s new hire Steve Lutz had an uphill battle.
READ MORE: Former Oklahoma State Star James Washington Inks Deal with Atlanta Falcons
After taking the job in April, Lutz managed to build a roster through the transfer portal with plenty of balance. With additions such as NCAA steals leader Arturo Dean and SEC All-Defense selection Davonte Davis, OSU is hoping to be competitive in the Big 12 next season.
With some already picking the Cowboys to finish last in the 16-team league, a return to the postseason looks unlikely, even three months before the season. In ESPN’s latest bracketology, Joe Lunardi again has the Cowboys on the outside of the field.
With a 20-game conference schedule next season, the Big 12 slate is the most daunting it has been over the past few seasons. The conference is particularly difficult as nine teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament. That includes three teams projected to be a top 2 seed, with Houston, Iowa State and top overall seed Kansas.
As OSU looks to navigate its grueling Big 12 schedule, taking care of business at home will be the easiest way for the team to make some noise. While Lutz’s hiring might reenergize the fanbase, the only thing that will lead to success is winning, and OSU might not see many strides in that area this season.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Football's 2025 Recruiting Class Slowly Sliding
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.