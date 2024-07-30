Oklahoma State Football's 2025 Recruiting Class Slowly Sliding
Recruiting in college football has evolved in recent years. Finding success in the transfer portal helps determine a program's outlook on a yearly basis -- but being grounded in high school football recruiting helps determine the programs' overall roster outlook.
For the Oklahoma State Cowboys, they typically do more with less, which has worked as head coach Mike Gundy continually leads the program to winning seasons. So, how is the program's 2025 recruiting class looking?
The Cowboys were hot on the trail early in the new cycle, as they had a top-25 recruiting class just a couple of months ago. On Monday, the program lost a four-star recruit as quarterback Adam Schobel flipped from the Cowboys to TCU -- his local team.
"I have been a TCU fan since the day I was born and when they called, I quickly realized it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," Schobel posted on social media on Monday. "An opportunity to play alongside my cousin at my parent's alma mater. With that being said, I will be signing with TCU in December!"
Now, Oklahoma State originally flipped the four-star quarterback from Baylor, but they now lose him to his hometown team. They've now fallen to the No. 9-ranked class in the Big 12 and No. 49 class nationally, according to 247Sports.
Oklahoma State was mounting for what could have been one of its best classes in recent history, but they're now just looking to fill up their class as time rolls on. It's unfortunate for Gundy and his staff to be falling behind in the recruiting world, but, as mentioned, the Cowboys typically do more with less talent on paper. However, they're incredible at turning three-stars and underrated prospects into bonafide stars -- as can be proven with running back Ollie Gordon proving to be one of the best players in the entire sport.
