The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Jackson State Tigers 93-58 on Wednesday in a game that on paper looked like your typical blowout.

In many ways it was. The Cowboys (5-2) controlled the contest nearly the entire way, had a 10-point lead by halftime and things only got better from there.

While wins and losses will define their season, the Cowboys need to show improvement in certain areas to make the NCAA Tournament a reality. Defense is the most pressing need. Head coach Steve Lutz can't import talent to help. He must get it done with the guys that he has.

Against Jackson State his team did something that no Oklahoma State team had done before on the defensive end and it could be something for the Cowboys to build on as they get closer to Big 12 action.

A New Cowboys Record

Time to feast 🍗

Jackson State vs. Oklahoma State Highlights 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/rosAaGgudt — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 25, 2026

Per OSU Stats and Information on X (formerly Twitter), Andrija Grbovic’s steal with 6:15 to play was the Cowboys’20th steal of the game. It broke a school record of 19 steals in a game, which had been set three times previously. The last time OSU did it was in the Maui Invitational in 2016 against Georgetown.

The Cowboys accomplished this feat two days after the 10th anniversary of that Georgetown game, a 97-70 victory. Oklahoma State also played in the NCAA Tournament that season, if you’re into random coincidences.

The better news for the Cowboys is that many of the players they would want to be involved in breaking this record were heavily involved. Three starters finished the game with 13 combined steals. Kashie Natt had a game-high six steals, freshman Anthony Felesi had four steals and Jacob Walker had three steals.

Freshmen Latrell Allmond and Parker Robinson, along with Luka Bogavac had two steals each. Grbovic’s record-breaker was his only steal of the game.

The good news is the Cowboys turned those mistakes into 32 points. Jackson State finished the game with 25 turnovers.

This certainly doesn't correct for the points the Cowboys have allowed against their three high major opponents. Oklahoma State has given up at least 80 points in each of those games and has a 1-2 record against high major squads.

But this is potentially a building block. Oklahoma State’s defense must get better and being able to create turnovers and steals is part of that. Five different players scored in double figures for OSU. But what matters more is that the 20 turnovers were more than any single Cowboys player scored on Wednesday.

OSU likely won’t duplicate that against Tennessee State this weekend. Duplication isn’t the point. Rising to that level of defensive effort is the point.