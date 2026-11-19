I’ve already spent plenty of time discussing how erratic the quarterback prospects have been this college football season. However, I’m still not convinced that this is a weak QB class as we get closer to the 2027 NFL draft.

This is a deep group with a clear-cut No. 1 prospect. But now we’re starting to see a separation between those who belong in the top 50 and those who might be more Day 3 material.

Last month, I managed to put together a top-10 list for the quarterback position . But I couldn’t justify going beyond eight this time because adding two more to reach double digits felt forced. The eight quarterbacks on this list could definitely hear their names called within the first two rounds of the draft. There’s still talent behind those eight, but they might be waiting a while to be selected, that’s if they decide to declare for the draft.

Ohio State’s Julian Sayin was an option for one of the final two spots, but he hasn’t played in nearly a month due to a shoulder injury, and he’s likely to return for another college season. UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava, who also got hurt, already committed to returning for 2027. USC’s Jayden Maiava is also in the mix, but he continues to struggle in big moments, including throwing three interceptions against Indiana last week. And there’s too much unknown with Brendan Sorsby, who decided to sit out the season after his gambling controversy .

Austin Simmons committed to returning to Missouri, but his deal includes an opt-out clause that lets him enter the NFL draft. It appears he’s going to use that opt-out, given the NFL attention he’s gained this season.

If Simmons doesn’t declare, then I might start viewing this as a weak QB class. However, if at least five players from the rankings below decide to turn pro, that should be enough options to make quarterback-needy teams happy.

Let’s get to the top eight quarterback prospects as we head to the final two weeks of the college football regular season.

8. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Not much has changed for Moore since we last updated these rankings. I still think teams will take a chance on him in the first two rounds because of the flashes he displayed last season when many viewed him as a top-two pick.

Moore could also return for a fifth season. He’s been ruled out for the rest of this season and hasn’t played since sustaining a concussion against USC in September. It also doesn’t help that Moore struggled before the injury, delivering mixed performances against Boise State and Oklahoma State.

Still, the 6'3", 206-pound Moore has an impressive résumé as a pocket passer. He’ll need to improve under pressure, but he has plenty of upside NFL teams won’t ignore.

7. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Manning is again having another strong back half to the season. Still, that’s not enough for him to regain his status as the top quarterback prospect in this draft.

Instead of waiting for him to put it together, maybe being inconsistent is just who he is. Manning does, however, deserve credit for doing enough to help Texas beat LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss to revive his team’s College Football Playoff hopes. But there was also plenty of bad in all those outings, including recording three interceptions before throwing the game-winning touchdown against LSU last week.

If Manning puts together stellar performances—and protects the football—against top competition in the postseason, that may be enough to restart the Day 1 conversation for him. The turnovers have gotten out of hand, with 10 interceptions and three lost fumbles. He’s had a handful of multi-turnover games against SEC competition this season.

But Manning has completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,198 yards and 19 touchdowns, and he has all the physical traits. There are probably various NFL coaches who believe they can fix him at the next level. If the 6'4", 222-pound Manning declares for the draft, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him go somewhere in the first 60 picks. There’s also the option of him returning for a fifth season and perhaps entering the transfer portal.

6. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Chambliss’s hot September has faded into memory. It’s gotten much worse for the sixth-year quarterback, who has struggled with accuracy and ball security in the past month.

Manning can afford to have rough patches because he has all the physical gifts teams generally look for in a quarterback. Chambliss doesn’t have that luxury because he lacks size (6'0", 205 pounds) and he’s older than most prospects—he would be a 25-year-old NFL rookie.

For a stretch, those red flags didn’t seem like an issue for Chambliss, but they’re back in the evaluation, given everything that's happened at Ole Miss in this rough stretch. Chambliss has thrown five interceptions in the past four games, and the Rebels have won only one of those matchups.

On the plus side, Chambliss has a strong arm and can extend plays. However, Chambliss must end the season on a strong note—Ole Miss ends with Wofford and Mississippi State. Chambliss has completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,486 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has 133 carries for 527 yards and eight touchdowns.

5. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Mensah’s draft stock took a slight hit in the loss against Notre Dame earlier this month. He had a slow start in his first game without star receiver Malachi Toney, but adjusted well in the second half in South Bend. Mensah went 24-of-43 for 269 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Putting together full performances against top competition matters more for Mensah than for other prospects for a variety of reasons, including that Miami hasn’t been tested much this season. Scouts were eager to see whether Mensah’s average arm strength and athleticism would be an issue against a Notre Dame defense filled with NFL talent. For the most part, the 6'3", 205-pound QB made it work with his prowess in the pocket and pinpoint accuracy. This season, Mensah has completed 76.3% of his passes for 3,076 yards, 29 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mensah will likely get another opportunity to showcase himself against top competition when the College Football Playoff arrives. Regardless, many NFL evaluators may still view him as a first-round prospect despite the uneven performance in South Bend.

4. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

I recently wrote about Sellers working his way back into the Day 1 conversation , but his hot streak stalled last week when he was ruled out for the Arkansas game with an ankle injury.

If Sellers is cleared to play this week, he has a golden opportunity to prove he’s the real deal against Georgia’s ferocious defense, which might have three first-round picks on that side of the ball. After nearly being benched, Sellers showed major improvement in accuracy and helped the Gamecocks put together four consecutive victories.

Sellers, who is 6'3", 238 pounds, has all the traits that made Anthony Richardson Sr. a top-four pick in 2023, but Richardson hasn’t put it together in the NFL due to accuracy issues. That might no longer be a concern with Sellers, given what he showed as a passer during the four-game winning streak. Sellers has completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,100 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, plus 104 carries for 637 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Sellers plays well against Georgia, he may soon draw comparisons to Cam Newton.

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons has completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,379 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri

Simmons had mixed results in his test against Georgia last week. But he still displayed big-time throws in that game, the kind you see star quarterbacks make on Sundays.

He’s been compared to Michael Penix Jr. because he’s left-handed and throws a pretty deep ball. But Simmons can access all parts of the field and utilizes his arm strength to put passes through tight windows.

However, Simmons can be a bit shaky with his mechanics, which might lead him back to college for another year. It’s been a perfect fit so far with coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers. He lost his job to Chambliss at Ole Miss last year, but it appears he benefited from watching and learning. He has the size (6'4", 220 pounds) and arm strength that NFL teams covet.

This season, Simmons has completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,379 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Carr outplayed Mensah in the Notre Dame-Miami showdown. However, Carr’s performance against the Hurricanes’ defense wasn’t as tough as what Mensah saw from the Fighting Irish.

Still, Carr proved why he might be the safest QB prospect in this class. He excels at reading defenses before and after the snap. He’s accurate and knows where he wants to go with the ball. But he might get dinged for lacking mobility, arm strength and size (6'2", 215 pounds).

With his strong accuracy, Carr could flourish in a system that runs offenses similar to Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. But some scouts believe Carr has a good chance of returning to college in 2027 unless he guides Notre Dame to a deep playoff run. He has completed 67.9% of his passes for 2,385 yards, 23 touchdowns and two interceptions.

1. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker is the clear No. 1 quarterback in this class. He showed flashes of being the next Josh Allen in performances against Oregon, Houston and Texas Tech. Oklahoma State won only two of those games, but it had a chance in every one because of Mestemaker’s gunslinging and knack for getting hot in a hurry.

Mestemaker can be a bit reckless with the football at times, but ball security was also an issue for Allen early in his career. Mestemaker will need time to develop, but the flashes have said plenty about his upside.

There’s always the possibility of the redshirt sophomore returning to college, but it’ll be hard for him to pass up a potential top-three pick. After what has occurred with Manning and Moore, Mestemaker might need to strike while the iron is hot.

Just last year, Mestemaker became North Texas’s new starting quarterback who didn’t play the position in high school. Now, the dynamic 6'3", 215-pound signal-caller could be the top pick in the draft. This season, Mestemaker has completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,239 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, along with 44 carries for 169 yards and four touchdowns.