Oklahoma State Should Prioritize Process Over Results Next Season
The Cowboys seemed to take a step forward this offseason, but their expectations should still be modest.
Oklahoma State is set to enter the second season of the Steve Lutz era in a few months, and it is looking to bring some semblance of the glory days back to Gallagher-Iba Arena. Of course, getting this program back to what it once was under Eddie Sutton is much easier said than done.
However, the Cowboys have spent the offseason doing what they can to create a roster fit to compete with the best in the Big 12 and the best in the country. With several high-volume scoring options on their way to Stillwater and a few role players who could fit in perfectly coming through the transfer portal, OSU could be in a position to make a run to the NCAA Tournament again. Add in some potential instant-impact freshmen coming in as part of Lutz’s first recruiting class, and the Cowboys could have everything they need.
While the program is clearly heading in the right direction under Lutz, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Cowboys will get their desired results in an instant. OSU has made only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the past eight seasons and has become a consistent bottom-feeder of the Big 12.
With the odds stacked against the Cowboys over the past several years, breaking through has seemed mostly unrealistic. However, OSU has done enough this offseason to bring legitimate optimism to the team and fanbase for the first time in a while.
With optimism comes expectations, but OSU shouldn’t be harshly judged by its performance next season if things don’t go quite as planned. OSU needed scoring and added plenty of high-volume scoring options, perhaps too many. OSU needed to add some players at key positions, but the talent might not be the perfect fit.
Jamming this many newcomers onto the court and trying to get everyone to buy into their roles is the main challenge of college basketball today, and one Lutz has had success navigating at his previous stops. While the Cowboys have higher expectations than years past, they are still learning how to compete and in the early stages of a new era.
It would be great for OSU if it can get back to the NCAA Tournament next season, but there should still be belief in the program if things don’t work out perfectly.