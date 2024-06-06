Oklahoma State Set to Host Talented Junior College Linebacker Chris Robinson
Wednesday evening, transfer linebacker Chris Robinson announced that he will take a visit to Oklahoma State on June 10.
Hailing from Harker Heights, TX, Robinson spent the 2023 season at Kilgore College in Kilgore, TX. As a true freshman with the Rangers, Robinson tallied 38 tackles, five and a half tackles for loss and two sacks while helping lead the junior college to a conference championship.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Robinson has decent size and plays with great speed, making the former Harker Heights (TX) standout a hard hitter when zeroing in on ball carriers. Robinson is also fast enough to play sideline to sideline, making him an ideal fit at the linebacker spot in Bryan Nardo's defense.
The Cowboys aren't the only school to notice Robinson's talent, though, as Texas Tech, Houston, New Mexico and others have already extended scholarship offers to the transfer linebacker. Prior to his time in Stillwater, Robinson is set to visit the Cougars and new head coach Willie Fritz.
If the Cowboys are able to land a pledge from Robinson, who seemingly has yet to receive an offer from Mike Gundy and company, the Kilgore College product would be a huge addition to Nardo's group, especially alongside All-Conference linebackers Nickolas Martin and Collin Oliver.
With a handful of new teams joining the Big 12, adding more speed and talent in OSU's front seven would go a long way in fortifying the team's defense heading into 2024-25. With a handful of other defeisive players already joining the Cowboys through the transfer portal this offseason, Oklahoma State could have one of the top defensive units in the conference next year.
