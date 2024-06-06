OSU Softball Adds Long-Time Assistant to Coaching Staff
After an early exit in the Women’s College World Series, Oklahoma State is adding to its coaching staff.
OSU hired Greg Bergeron to be an assistant coach after he spent the past few seasons in the same role at Cal State Northridge. As OSU looks to make a run to its sixth straight WCWS next season, coach Kenny Gajewski is bolstering his staff to try and get over the hump in Oklahoma City.
"I'm excited and this is like a dream come true," Bergeron said. "What Kenny has been able to do from the start till now is awesome. I'm excited to hit the ground running and get to work."
Although Bergeron was a softball coach at Cal State Northridge from 2021-24, he has spent most of his coaching career in baseball. After playing at Loyola Marymount for three years, he eventually began his coaching career there as a volunteer assistant.
After that, he has bounced around throughout the past three decades. At UC Irvine, he helped the program reach its first College World Series in 2007.
He has also coached in the Power Five, spending 2012-15 as an assistant coach at Tennessee and 2020 as a volunteer assistant at Washington State.
With the addition of an experienced coach like Bergeron, the Cowgirls will look to improve in the new-look Big 12 next season.
"Greg brings stability, ethical ways and wisdom, something that with a young staff, will be good for all of us," Gajewski said. "He's coached a lot of games and is aware of attention to detail, which I always need help with. He will make this staff the best it has ever been and we're excited to add him."
