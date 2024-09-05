OSU Basketball: Every Former Cowboy's NBA2K25 Rating
Oklahoma State basketball has struggled in recent years, but it has still put out some NBA talent.
OSU has seen its fair share of professional players come through Stillwater. While many have flamed out in the NBA after a couple of seasons, the program still has three players with NBA careers going strong.
On Wednesday, NBA2K25 was released, making way for the latest version of player ratings to be revealed. Three Cowboys are on active rosters, with two playing an integral role for their teams.
NBA2K25 ratings for former Cowboys:
Cade Cunningham - 86 overall
The most recent Cowboy still in the NBA, Cunningham could be on the brink of a breakout season. Not only is Cunningham the highest-rated OSU player in the game, he is the highest-rated player on the Detroit Pistons.
While the Pistons have been the laughing stock of the league since before Cunningham arrived, he is looking to help them turn things around next season. In his third year, the former No. 1 overall pick averaged 22.7 points and 7.5 assists, both career highs. He still needs to improve his efficiency and defense, but Cunningham is well on his way to being an All-Star in the league.
Marcus Smart - 80 overall
Smart enters the 2024-25 season as the fourth-longest-tenured NBA player in OSU history, with 601 regular season games. He is in a position to pass Desmond Mason for third next season and has a legitimate shot at passing John Starks for the top spot in coming years.
After spending his first nine seasons in Boston, where he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22, Smart played with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. Still in Memphis, Smart is looking to bounce back after injuries derailed his and the Grizzlies’ 2024 campaign. Although he only played 20 games, Smart still averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals in his first year with the Grizzlies.
Lindy Waters III - 74 overall
After playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder in his first three seasons, the Golden State Warriors traded for Waters during June’s NBA Draft. Considering his waning role in Oklahoma City and its rise to contention, Waters is much more likely to get playing time in San Francisco.
With the departure of Klay Thompson, the Warriors could use some more shooting in the backcourt alongside Stephen Curry, which Waters can provide. A career 37.7% 3-point shooter, Waters had his most efficient season in year three. While that could take a hit if his usage increases next season, Waters is in a position to have his best NBA season.
