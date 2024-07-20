OSU Basketball: NCAA Proposes Changes to Start Dates of Basketball Season
The start of the college basketball season could look different in upcoming years.
On Thursday, the Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committees proposed changes to the first contest dates, which would take effect in the 2025-26 season. The proposed changes would need to be approved by the Division I Council in October.
The proposed start date changes would make the opening day of the men’s season the Wednesday that is 22 weeks before the start of the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship final. Meanwhile, the women’s start date would be the Monday that is 22 weeks before the start of the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship final.
The Oversight Committees cited that the change would allow for better promotion of the women’s season if it started before the men’s season. It would also avoid conflicts with venues that are trying to host opening day games for men’s and women’s teams.
Currently, the men’s and women’s seasons are set to begin on the same day throughout the future. From the 2025-26 season through the 2027-28 season, opening day is set for the second Tuesday in November, whereas moving that could avoid conflicts with election day. The following three seasons are set for the first Monday in November.
The proposed changes would standardize the season to 22 weeks each year and allow for better stability across the men’s and women’s seasons. In some current cases, the schedule is reduced to 21 weeks, so the proposed changes would eliminate any shortened seasons.
Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team is set to open its season in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Nov. 4.
