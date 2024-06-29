OSU Basketball: Why NCAA Tournament Expansion Would be Beneficial for Oklahoma State
On June 20, the Associated Press reported that the NCAA Tournament may be expanding once again.
According to the report, the NCAA is analyzing 72 and 76-team models for March Madness, both of which would be larger than the current 68-team tournament.
"The NCAA has presented a plan to Division I conference commissioners that would expand the lucrative men’s and women’s basketball tournaments by four or eight teams alongside an option to leave each field at 68 teams, according to a person familiar with the details," Doug Feinberg wrote for AP.
In 1985, the NCAA Tournament expanded to its more familiar, 64-team format before growing to 68 teams in 2011.
While many college basketball observers believe the current tournament format is ideal, adding more games to the event would likely increase revenue. For Oklahoma State specifically, tournament expansion gives the Cowboys a better chance to make the field consistently, especially in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball.
In addition to being in the Big 12 with Kansas and Baylor, who have both won national championships in the past three years, Houston and Arizona have also had plenty of success on the hardwood. Both the Cougars and Wildcats have earned No. 1 seeds in at least one of the past three NCAA Tournaments.
Alongside the four aforementioned programs, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Iowa State have all reached the Sweet 16 in recent years. Even teams like TCU, BYU and Colorado made the NCAA Tournament in 2024.
With so many competitive basketball teams in the Big 12, the Pokes' conference slate will be a gauntlet moving forward, which will make it harder for Steve Lutz and company to rack up large win totals.
With an expanded field, however, OSU should have a better chance at making the NCAA Tournament consistently, especially in one of the nation's toughest leagues.
