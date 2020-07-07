Report: Cowboy Basketball Tests Negative in First Round of COVID-19 Testing

STILLWATER -- Some more good news out of Stillwater involving the basketball team. According to a report from Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman, the Cowboy basketball team had zero positive tests during the first round of COVID-19 testing on Tuesday.

Also according to the report, the team is scheduled for a second round of testing this coming Thursday.

This is important news as it comes the same day Louisville suspended the men's basketball activities due to two players testing positive. Across the GIA/BPS complex, Cowboy football has reported 14 positive COVID-19 cases out of 110 players tested. As of the end of June, there was only one active case remaining.

The Cowboys have been back on campus for a little more than a week with the incoming freshman and returning roster arriving back on campus on June 28. Monday was measurement day for the Cowboys, but the team has been participating in voluntary workouts, as well as pick up games without full-time staff members or coaches present.

The media will have their first chance to speak with the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, on Wednesday since he's arriving on campus. It also marks one of the few times that local media has spoken with Cunningham since he signed with Mike Boynton and Co. back in November.

It's going to be fun talking to Cunningham as he's going to not only be one of the most talented players in college basketball, but he also measures as one of the tallest point guards. He measured in at 6-8 on Monday and to put that into a little bit of perspective, Magic Johnson was 6-9.