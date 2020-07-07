Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Report: Cowboy Basketball Tests Negative in First Round of COVID-19 Testing

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Some more good news out of Stillwater involving the basketball team. According to a report from Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman, the Cowboy basketball team had zero positive tests during the first round of COVID-19 testing on Tuesday.

Also according to the report, the team is scheduled for a second round of testing this coming Thursday.

This is important news as it comes the same day Louisville suspended the men's basketball activities due to two players testing positive. Across the GIA/BPS complex, Cowboy football has reported 14 positive COVID-19 cases out of 110 players tested. As of the end of June, there was only one active case remaining.

The Cowboys have been back on campus for a little more than a week with the incoming freshman and returning roster arriving back on campus on June 28. Monday was measurement day for the Cowboys, but the team has been participating in voluntary workouts, as well as pick up games without full-time staff members or coaches present.

The media will have their first chance to speak with the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, on Wednesday since he's arriving on campus. It also marks one of the few times that local media has spoken with Cunningham since he signed with Mike Boynton and Co. back in November.

It's going to be fun talking to Cunningham as he's going to not only be one of the most talented players in college basketball, but he also measures as one of the tallest point guards. He measured in at 6-8 on Monday and to put that into a little bit of perspective, Magic Johnson was 6-9.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hart Lee Dykes Sees Disconnect, but Not All on Mike Gundy

Former wide receiver Hart Lee Dykes on issues with Mike Gundy and former Oklahoma State players

Robert Allen

by

PpeteFtSmth

Could We See Basketball Season Start Earlier?

Could the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season start earlier than scheduled? It's possible.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Hoops Notebook: Verticals and 2022 MJ Rice Update

Monday was testing day for Oklahoma State basketball, so we've got a few measurement updates, as well as a recruiting update on 2022 shooting guard MJ Rice.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Offers 2022 Kansas Standout Mark Mitchell

Oklahoma State is the latest to offer Bishop Miege standout Mark Mitchell in the 2022 class

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Perform Well in Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wolff Finishes Second

It was a solid weekend for former Oklahoma State golfers, including a second place finish for Matthew Wolff in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Zach Lancaster

Big 12 Looking at Protocols for Games, Postponements, and Cancellations

The latest as the Big 12 tries to map out football season in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Allen

Something from Le'Bryan Nash We Hadn't Seen

Le'Bryan Nash was back in orange and black and better than ever with 30 points and smiling.

Robert Allen

by

NorthDFWPoke

How Did This Happen and How Will It Be Fixed? That Is What Is Important!

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy need to take the time to build better coach-player relationships.

Robert Allen

by

Cowboyslikeus

Stillwater Stars Fall in Opening Round of The Basketball Tournament

Despite a strong start against Brotherly Love, the Stillwater Stars ran out of gas late to fall 87-71

Zach Lancaster

Positive Tests Holding for COVID-19, Holder Sees All Possibilities, but Guarantees Scholarships

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder on coronavirus and football season options.

Robert Allen