Where Every Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball Transfer Landed in Portal

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls signed one of the best transfer classes in women’s basketball. But they had the scholarships to do that.

Part of the reason that head coach Jacie Hoyt and her staff had to work the portal so hard was because they only had one player returning from last year’s team — three-time All-Big 12 selection Stailee Heard. OSU lost every other player either to eligibility or the transfer portal.

Nine of last year’s players hit the transfer portal and every one of them has found a new home, including two in the Big 12, which means the Cowgirls will be seeing them again next season.

Here is a list of the Cowgirls who transferred out after the 2025-26 season and where they landed.

G Jadyn Wooten — TCU

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jadyn Wooten. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jadyn Wooten was one of OSU’s leading scorers and ran the point last season as she averaged 12.8 points and 5.4 assists per game. A transfer to TCU was a blow, given the Horned Frogs have won the last two Big 12 regular season titles.

It was also a blow for Hoyt as she recruited Wooten out of Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kan., and she played immediately. She was named All-Big 12 Freshman and then an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection last season.

F Achol Akot — North Carolina

Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Achol Akot. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Cowgirls lost one of their most talented forwards in Akot, who averaged 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She should make an immediate impact on the Tar Heels, who need her size. OSU could have used it next season.

The All-Big 12 honorable mention selection spent her first two seasons at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma State. She averaged 6.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest, so she took her game to a higher level in Stillwater.

G Amari Whiting — Iowa

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Amari Whiting. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After two seasons at BYU playing for her mother, Amber Whiting, she transferred to the Cowgirls after her mother was let go by the Cougars. She made an impact right away offensively, as she averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She started every game and was named All-Big 12 honorable mention.

G Lena Girardi — Utah

Oklahoma State's Lena Girardi. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lena Girardi is the other transfer that will see the Cowgirls next season. She made an immediate impact from the 3-point line early in the season, she set a single-game freshman record with nine 3-pointers in a game. She averaged .78 points per game. She is the daughter of former Major League catcher and manager Joe Girardi.

G Macey Huard — Washington

Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Macey Huard. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Huard transferred to the Huskies after the season, going back to her father’s alma mater. Huard did not play in 2025-26 and took a redshirt due to injury. She played in 31 games for the Cowgirls in 2024-25 and averaged 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in his first year in Stillwater. Before that, she played a season at Montana.

C Faith Acker — Stephen F. Austin

Acker transferred to Oklahoma State last offseason after spending two years at Tarleton State, where she averaged 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She only got in 13 games with the Cowgirls and averaged 2.6 points per game. She heads to Stephen F. Austin, which has won the Southland Conference title each of the past two seasons.

F Praise Egharevba — UTSA

Egharevba joined the Cowgirls four seasons ago, which lines up with when Hoyt arrived to take over the program. She redshirted her first year and earned playing time each of the next three years. Last season she averaged 3.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Heading to UTSA gives her a shot at more playing time with one more season left in her college career.

C Favour Onoh — Weber State

Onoh didn’t play much as a freshman last season. She played 18 minutes in five games and scored two points. She was coming off an injury the previous season.

G Tyla Heard — Akron

Heard is the younger sister of Stailee Heard and transferred to OSU after one season at Oral Roberts, where she averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds. With the Cowgirls she played in 18 games and averaged less than a point per game.