Why Oklahoma State-South Carolina Return Game Won’t Be in Stillwater

Oklahoma State Cowgirls head coach Jacie Hoyt wanted to test her team in non-conference. Enter South Carolina.

The Cowgirls landed a two-year game contract with the Gamecocks, and the first game will be played on Dec. 6 in Columbia, S.C. The game already has a major network television slot for ABC at 3 p.m.

Some of that is due to South Carolina, of course. Head coach Dawn Staley has built the program into a powerhouse that has won three national championships and been to each of the last six Final Fours. The Cowgirls aspire to be that, and Hoyt and her staff landed the top transfer portal class in the country, led by center Audi Crooks and guard Liv McGill.

The game should be a draw for television. So should the 2027 matchup. But it won’t be in Stillwater.

Why OSU-USC Rematch Won’t Be in Stillwater

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game contracts like this are usually home-and-home matchups. South Carolina plays in Colonial Life Arena, which holds 18,000 for basketball and is the state’s largest arena. Oklahoma State plays in Gallagher-Iba Arena, which holds 13,611.

During her preseason media day Hoyt confirmed the return game won’t be on campus but likely in either Tulsa or Oklahoma City. She said she wasn’t sure why.

“We really wanted South Carolina to come as a true home-and-home for us,” she said. “That was just not something they felt comfortable with for whatever reason. I don't know because honestly, and I haven't been in those conversations.”

She said she hadn’t spoken to anyone on South Carolina’s coaching staff and said that there are third-party people helping to set up those kinds of games now.

Attendance or capacity shouldn’t be a factor. While South Carolina travels well and draws a lot of attention, the Gamecocks’ neutral site game with TCU in Fort Worth in 2024 at Dickies Arena drew 8,004. That game boasted star power on both teams, including TCU’s Hailey Van Lith and South Carolina’s Milaysia Fulwiley. The Gamecocks’ Ashlyn Watkins dunked for the third time in her collegiate career in that game.

OSU will play Oklahoma in its Bedlam game on Dec. 12 in Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center, which holds 18.203 for basketball. If the game is in Tulsa, it will likely be at the BOK Center, which holds 17,839 for basketball.

Hoyt appears to have made her peace with the arrangement. She’s confident Cowgirls fans will show up.

“I wish it was here on our home floor, to be able to play that game in front of our fans,” she said. “But I'm also really optimistic that our fans will travel to Tulsa or Oklahoma City or wherever that may be.”